Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 28, 2024

June 28, 2024, presents us with a situation that lets us know there's a light at the end of this tunnel here and that we are more than likely going to see that light today. According to astrology, hardships come to an end during this Pluto sextile Moon transit, and for the three zodiac signs, that's one big exhale, for sure.

We may have been working on something for what has started to feel like a long, long time, and we may have become eager to just 'get it over with. When we speak of hardships, in this case, we're not really referring to suffering or pain but to literal hard work. We put in the time, and now, well, we want to see some payoff.

Because of Pluto's ability to wrangle us into transformation, we will not only see the end of the project/hardship. When work comes to an end, we'll feel the total relief of having survived it all. Friday brings us relief and a feeling of self-satisfaction for having endured the hardship and sticking with it long enough to see the results at play.

On June 28, 2024, these difficult hardships may come to an end for three zodiac signs.

1. Aries

You may notice a sudden opening in your schedule this Friday. You may have had something planned, and it fell through, but the reality is that you are totally relieved by this new information. This gives you a chance to do some of that work on yourself. You've put in a lot of time doing things for everyone else, and this sudden change in plans may just lead you onto a path of self-discovery.

While you might not like to think of what you've gone through recently as a hardship, in particular, you know that you'd much rather have it go a little easier for you, and that's where this Pluto transit comes in to save the day, Aries. What starts now keeps on going as well, so consider yourself spared.

Nobody likes tension, and you feel like you're definitely raring to move on. June 28 shows you that your hardships are over, that you've done all you can, and that the only thing left is to look forward to the future, which begins in the now on this sunshiny day. Sounds like a plan, Aries.

2. Libra

What you've gone through is something you don't want to repeat twice in a lifetime. Fortunately for you, Libra, you won't have to, as it seems your dog days are finally over. Thanks to the Pluto alignment, you'll feel a definite freedom come over you, and it will feel both productive and totally relieved.

What June 28, 2024, lets you see is that you've done as much as you could to create a better life for yourself. While it hasn't always been easy, there's no need to continue dragging yourself through the hard. In fact, this day marks the end of the rough times, and it will be obvious and easy to handle. It may not be 'Easy Street' from here on in, but Pluto's energy definitely lets you off the hook, Libra.

You will feel the effects in the form of a relaxed attitude, which may even surprise you. You aren't used to letting your guard down or even breathing easily. Yet, Friday's got a way with you, and cosmically, things are starting to look up. You'll feel less burdened and less pressured, and all of this will give you the confidence to know that your hardships have come to an end.

3. Scorpio

What you may notice taking place this Friday, June 28, is that suddenly, your load seems lighter. You are always one to work well with Pluto's energy. You'll find that while this transit is in the sky, you'll be able to perceive your own life as coming to some kind of closure. Something you've been working on is finally complete, and this takes an enormous burden off of you, Scorpio.

During this Pluto transit, you'll also feel as though this is what you've needed, and you've needed it in some official capacity. You'll receive word that you've done a good job and that you are no longer required to put in any further effort. Don't take this the wrong way; you're not being fired. In fact, you may even be promoted. What's going on is that your work is done, and you can now rest.

Knowing that your hardships are finally over, you can begin to pay more attention to the things in your life that you've wanted to focus on, like romance, health, and hobbies. Life starts turning around for you as of June 28. It will bring with it a zesty new attitude and some great creative thinking. Good for you, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.