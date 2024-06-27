The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On June 28, 2024

On Friday, June 28, 2024, the Aries Moon aligns with Jupiter, and honestly, things cannot get any better than that arrangement when it comes to astrology and horoscopes. For four zodiac signs, we'll find that we are particularly perceptive at this time and that if there are messages to be received, then we will absolutely be open to them.

For the four zodiac signs that are this receptive, we do come to know that what we're picking up on is important and must be listened to. We may be intuitive and open to the signs and signals of the universe when it calls to us. On Friday, this will take a turn for the better, and our sensory perception will be on high. We will also be able to LISTEN to it and act on it.

Four zodiac signs will receive an important message from the universe on June 28, 2024.

1. Aries

acambium64 from Getty Images, Pri Patricio, brand311766527 | Canva Pro

When the universe singles you out for an important message, your best move is to stay open and listen well. What's needed here is trust. While trust sometimes comes hard for you, you'll have to understand that when the Moon sextiles Jupiter, things are about to go into overdrive, and you better pay attention quickly.

You'll see that the universe wants you to wake up and start getting active, Aries. On Friday, the clarity of this message will be so obvious that you'll almost feel as though you are obligated to move with it. The universe tells you to open your eyes and start living your life! No more excuses or putting things off ... it's GO time.

During the Moon sextile Jupiter transit, you will be presented with a situation that invites you in, and you'll know that it demands your participation. There's no wiggling out of this one, Aries, and the fun part is that you've wanted something like this to happen for a long, long time. So, the universe answers your request by putting you in the right place at the right time to start living your life your way.

2. Taurus

On Friday, you will understand that no matter what happens to you, you will survive and learn to thrive. The universe is letting you know that you are so much stronger than you give yourself credit for, but not only that, you are clever. This doesn't imply that you will endure hard times. In fact, it's just the opposite. You learn you're destined for greatness.

Certain things you've been involved with over the past few months have made you wonder whether they are the 'right' things for you or not. This Jupiter transit shows you that you truly know what is right and what is wrong, so deciding what to do is really easy. If it feels wrong, then don't proceed.

Your important message of the day is the one that lets you know that you are great, Taurus. That's not just a glib throwaway of a line. That's the real deal. You are great, creating greatness in your life and will continue to do so. So hang in there, and know that where you're going comes from all the positive beliefs you have in yourself.

3. Scorpio

You could use a good pick-me-up, and on June 28, you'll definitely feel so at ease with what's taking place that you may even find yourself laughing out loud several times during the day. It seems that the universe is trying to tell you something, Scorpio, and that is that you are smart enough to make up your mind.

While that sounds like a no-brainer, you have to consider that you've turned to others for advice in the past. That's not a bad thing, but you've started to rely too much on what others think and advise, and this has caused you to trust in yourself less. That's where you went wrong and exactly where this Jupiter transit will set you straight.

So, basically, what's happening on Friday is that you regain the ability to trust in your gut feeling and decision-making. While it's always OK to bounce an idea off a friend or acquaintance, you will feel that the universe is telling you to trust your instincts and go confidently.

4. Sagittarius

There's a very distinct feeling that takes over on Friday, June 28. Because it's a Jupiter transit that's affecting you so intensely, you'll feel that you are being put to the test in all the right ways. You've needed a jolt, Sagittarius, and something is going on out there in the cosmos that is setting you up for greatness, and you will run for it.

You rely on inspiration to get things going in your life, and the inspiration will come to you hugely on June 28. During the Aries Moon/Jupiter alignment, you are not only strong enough to face the future, but you are also willing to take a chance on something that, at one point, seemed too 'scary' to do.

Now, it's a piece of cake. You are very much in touch with the temporary state of life, and you want to make the most out of it right now. The universe is making it known to you that life is important and that sitting around waiting for it to happen wastes precious time. So, point, aim, and shoot, Sagittarius; the world awaits your greatness!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.