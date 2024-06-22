The Universe Has A Specific Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On June 23, 2024

Astrology tells us that on Sunday, June 23, the Moon trine Uranus will greatly influence four different zodiac signs. If our sign is mentioned here, we should use our 'good ears' to listen to what it is trying to tell us. Receiving specific messages from the universe is something we should be used to, as it happens all the time. The kicker is in the listening. Are we ready to listen to that inner voice, that universal guidance?

Advertisement

Whenever there's a transit like Moon trine Uranus, we know that whatever the universe tells us, it will be tailor-made, as that is how Uranus' energy works. We may get a hit of insight as to how to make our lives better at this time, or perhaps how to move on, how to heal ... how to create, and how to cope. Sunday brings insight and revelation; four zodiac signs will 'get the point.'

Advertisement

So, on June 23, 2024 these four zodiac signs will hear a specific message from the universe that needs to be heard.

1. Taurus: Let go.

anna-r, sketchify, creative Valuation | Canva Pro

The universe is here to alert you to the idea that you need to let go of both the past and that guilty feeling that comes with thinking about it. Something has taken place in your life that was sudden and unwanted, and while most of this has nothing to do with you, you've taken it upon yourself to feel guilty and responsible, even though none of this is your fault.

What's happening is that the universe is shifting things around for you, and it's affecting your perspective. This Sunday, during the transit of Moon trine Uranus, you will know it's time to let go of this feeling. What was never your fault or your responsibility is no longer something you can cling to. You must let go, and you must live your life.

Advertisement

What's really becoming obvious is that if you don't let go of this one particular situation, then you will become defined by it. This means that the people around you will see that you are incapable of moving on, and you most definitely ARE capable of this. On June 23, you will decide to let go, move forward, and live your life free from the clutches of the past and its mistakes.

2. Gemini: Be happy.

anna-r, sketchify, creative Valuation | Canva Pro

Advertisement

OK, yeah, that sounds glib, but the reality is that if you look around at your life, there's no reason why you shouldn't allow yourself the title of 'happy person.' You have always thought of yourself as unsatisfied or content with less, but the truth is that you've grown so much, Gemini, and as things look, you're pretty happy and comfortable as you are.

This Sunday shows you how lucky you are when you compare your life to someone else who happens to be dragging along unhappily. This is how you saw yourself not too long ago, and yet, during the transit of Moon trine Uranus, you notice that, no, that's not who you are.

This is the universe's way of delivering a specific message to you by example. This is the day you turn it around for yourself, and while it doesn't come in some kind of dramatic explosion of realization, it does come softly into your knowledge; you are happy right here and now. Admit to it and own it, Gemini. This is a gift; don't underplay yourself any longer.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio: Relax.

anna-r, sketchify, creative Valuation | Canva Pro

You tend to feel most productive when you're overdoing it, and it's starting to look like overachieving. While you are definitely a force of nature when it comes to producing, you are also going too far with it, as if you have something to prove. The truth is, Scorpio, you have already proved yourself in this world. Everyone believes in you. So, you can relax a bit now.

When Moon trine Uranus puts you in a situation that forces you to relax, you'll feel uncomfortable at first, but then you'll realize that 'Hey, this is good.' You may be at an impasse on Sunday, as no work is needed from you, and being that you're so used to the 'go go go' life of working nonstop, you'll get to experience firsthand that relaxing is actually a really good thing.

Advertisement

Sunday forces you to take it down a notch, and while that may try your patience, when there's nothing to do about it, you must adapt, and that's how the transit of Moon trine Uranus works as your personal agent of change. The universe tells you to slow down and relax; finally, you get it. Yeah, this feels good, doesn't it?

4. Sagittarius: Try it.

anna-r, sketchify, creative Valuation | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Uh oh ... what does 'try it' mean, Sagittarius? The universe is telling you on Sunday, June 23, that you need to get out of your comfort zone and try something that makes you uncomfortable but will result in much joy and confidence. You have held back due to fear and insecurity, and you know very well that you are starting to miss out on some very important things.

This is where the transit of Moon trine Uranus comes into play and shows you that only you can save yourself here, Sagittarius. You need to take chances and believe in yourself again. When the universe tells you to 'try it,' it's not referring to negative things. It's specifically trying to get you out of your funk and out there with the living. Try it.

Life is for the living, and you don't want to regret a single day of this precious span of years. If something is holding you back, you must confront and whip it. Immerse yourself in the fear that holds you back and delete it from your life once and for all, Sagittarius. Sunday is the day you decide to live your life. No more 'stuck at home.' No more 'I'm too afraid.' It's time to get out there and try it.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.