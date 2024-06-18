4 Zodiac Signs Receive Signs From The Universe On June 19, 2024

June 19, 2024, brings signs from the universe, and we will translate those signs as good, meaningful, and worth listening to. For the four zodiac signs who come to see what's going on in their horoscope at this time, we may be here to try to explain why we've been picking up on these cosmic messages and what exactly they mean.

When we see something inexplicable yet 'seems' filled with meaning, there's a good chance it's the universe's way of telling us to pay attention to it. How we interpret the 'signs' given to us is up to us, but for the four zodiac signs that will definitely be picking up on them, what we'll find is that with the help of this day's transit — Moon opposite Jupiter — we need to listen to what our hearts tell us, and act accordingly.

These four zodiac signs will get a special sign from the universe on June 19, 2024 helping to move them in the right direction.

1. Aries

During the Moon opposite Jupiter, you will see potential but may not know what to do with it. This is a sign from the universe, Aries, and it's there for you to debate and consider. What's going on during this transit is that on June 19, you will see something take place that totally changes your viewpoint on something. Will you go with it, or will you fight it?

You are about to undergo a major change in your life, and whichever way you choose, you will find that success is in store. That, of course, makes the decision even more difficult to make, so essentially, the universe is guiding you toward 'the better choice.' You can stay where you are and get along just fine, but signs are being shown to you that tell you to move, to leave, to try something new.

This one is up to you, but it seems the universe has a plan for you. If you are receiving these signs, then maybe they really are there for you to pay attention to. While there is no threat by staying where you are, there's always the idea that maybe the next phase in your life will be much better and that it could be worth investigating.

2. Leo

When you pick up on the signs the universe will be giving you on Wednesday, June 19, you'll discover that there's more to it than just a quick 'wave.' What's meant by this is that during the transit of Moon opposite Jupiter, you will feel as though that sign really means something and that if you spend more than a split second on it, you'll realize the deeper meaning.

What this day is all about for you, Leo, is the idea of digging deep. You feel that 'something' is happening...could it be a good thing, a warning? Could it be intuition or insight? This is where you have to decide if you are to take the sign the universe is giving you seriously or not. There's something to it, and you feel that maybe it's worth looking into.

What you'll find during Moon opposite Jupiter is that no effort is unworthy and that there's much to be learned if you stay perceptive and heed the signs given to you. You've needed this kind of wake-up call, and you will act accordingly. When instinct takes over, you are the first to heed the call. On June 19, the universe will wink at you, and you will pay attention to it.

3. Virgo

Is it a sign, you may ask yourself, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024? Are you supposed to take notice of this thing that is right in front of your face and yet seemingly so...vague? Something comes into view for you at this time, Virgo. On the one hand, you think it is laughable and unserious, but on the other hand, you can't help but wonder if the universe is trying to tell you something.

During Moon opposite Jupiter, you'd be right to think that the universe is trying to signal you, and you'd be even 'righter' to go with it, as this could lead to a bigger and better opportunity that you are aware of. What you do feel is that something in your life needs an overhaul and that if you don't get up and make it happen, you'll end up with the 'same ol, same ol' once again.

That's where things start changing for you because, in truth, you are just dying for change, and you are now ready to admit it and do something about it. Perhaps that's why the universe sent you that sign today because you needed that fire lit beneath you. This day starts your engines, and you'll be glad you were paying attention to your inner voice, which the universal force also shares.

4. Aquarius

Receiving signs from the universe is something you've trained yourself for over a lifetime. You've always believed in 'signs,' and you've always been good at interpreting them. It's the BIG ones, however, that take you off guard and make you think. During this day's transit of the Moon opposite Jupiter, 'big' is how it all goes regarding your reaction and your next move.

You've known for a while that you've needed to change a certain something in your life. When the Moon opposite Jupiter delivers the BIG signs on Wednesday, you'll be pretty happy to receive it, and you might even feel giddy over the idea that the universe is that 'specific' regarding how it communicates ideas to you.

You've never underestimated the universe when it comes to getting the point across. So, when you receive your big sign on Wednesday, you will listen very closely, and instead of just sitting with this cosmic information, you will act on it. This is what is intended for you, Aquarius: action. It's time to get up and go.

