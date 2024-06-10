Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 11

We have a brilliant Moon in Leo paired with a light-hearted Gemini Sun. The day's main tarot card is the Sun; positive energy flows to us from above. This day is perfect for socializing with friends, shopping for the latest fashions or making plans for the weekend. Let's see what's in store for each zodiac sign.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for June 11.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Priestess

Every day is an opportunity to grow braver, stronger, and more resilient than you were yesterday. You can learn through your experiences, Aries. Wisdom can be found in each moment, but you need to look for it within yourself first. You can seek understanding through reflection and daily journaling. Ask yourself questions and if you don't know where to start, search for journal prompts or start with your favorite quote.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

It's time to focus. Energy focused everywhere can leave you erratic, ineffective and exhausted. This card's advice to you is to set your priorities and stick to them. You can find wholeness by intentionally pouring into the things that are important to you. Start with being mindful and giving your undivided attention to tasks when you are busy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

There are decisions to make, and when you are faced with a choice confusion may follow. It's hard to choose which path to take or what actions you need to take first when you have too many options. When you’re unsure about something (or someone), it may be best not to rush into any impulsive action. You may wish to wait until you have gathered more information and know how to act wisely.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Pull back and let the world pass you by. Whether you need to rekindle inspiration, inner rest or peace, some solitude may be the answer for you. This card signifies retreating or withdrawing away from others and taking time for solitude. It is a beautiful thing to interact with the world, but sometimes, it’s crucial to return to stillness. You may do this to soul-search or discover who you really are at your core, apart from being influenced by others.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

We all make mistakes, and when you do something you regret, it hurts your heart. Sometimes, all you can do is live and learn, Leo. You may see the effects of some of your choices, and feel ashamed. Negative emotions like regret can be healed, and it's OK to cry about the past. Time can't be reversed, but you don't have to waste a mistake. Your errors are a goldmine for good. Walk into the future with new lessons.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You are ready to start your new adventure. This card signifies a surge of inspiration, productivity and completion. You will finish everything you put off in the past. Imagine how good it will feel when you are done doing all the things you need to do. Plan a reward. Schedule me-time or buy yourself a gift. Your work has purpose and today, you're going to find joy in being productive.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Sometimes, the bravest thing you can do is look like a “fool.” This means that you cultivate inner character and strength when you act on faith. This process can look like going after a dream or trying something new. You may not know what you are doing, but that's OK. You're a student of life; be comfortable learning before you are a master. If you’re not careful, you could let fear hold you back. Don't. Push forward.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World

See the good in all things; there's beauty everywhere. This card reveals that you can continue to enjoy life by embracing its diversity and unpredictability. Romanticizing change can help you find treasure in your daily life—even in the dark times. Your mindset will cultivate hope, especially when you choose to be optimistic about the future.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

Do you have too many things going on at the same time? There may be some things affecting your judgment, Sagittarius. It could be emotion or other factors. Now is the time to clear your mind and renew your focus. This is a good time to release an old habit or to let go of things that aren’t building the life you want to live.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Life may feel unfair at times, and you could wonder where karma is. Don't worry about how things will be made right. In the end, justice will always be served, Capricorn. It’s not always in your hands to serve it to whomever you think deserves to pay their dues, however. You need to be patient for life to naturally determine its course. You have the courage to do what is right, even when it's difficult or challenging for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

You cannot dislike yourself into change, Aquarius. Although it may come through a dislike of your current lifestyle, being hypercritical can send mixed signals into the universe and cause you to feel stuck in the same old routines, doing the opposite of what you want. Be flexible and gentle with yourself. Take this day one step at a time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

There is beauty in finding peace and comfort in your work. Allowing your mind to be transformed over the idea of labor can bring you joy — viewing it as something to delight in instead of dread. You can build a solid reputation for high-quality work and be someone who continues to grow. Be your dependable self. People admire this about you, dearly.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.