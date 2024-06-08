5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Experience Great Luck In Love Between June 10 - 16, 2024

Sweet love awaits five Chinese zodiac signs between June 10 - 16, 2024 in matters of the heart. Pig, Horse, Ox, Rat, and Monkey have the luckiest love horoscopes this week, but first, here are the general messages in love for everyone.

The I Ching hexagram of love this week is Fire over Mountain (#56) changing to Thunder over Fire (#55). It tells us that luck favors those who are brave. But this brand of bravery is the kind that is willing to go beyond borders and step out of cultural comfort zones. There you will discover the abundance you couldn't find at home. After all, the grass isn't always greener on the other side, but sometimes it is.

In love, this message reminds us that we cannot find our soulmate while we are cocooning in our home. We must put ourselves in social situations and be willing to meet more people. And even once we are in a relationship we must keep growing the relationship and not become complacent and uncaring. Discoveries and delights await on this path.

If you feel called to, work with rose quartz this week to help you get luckier in love. Just remember: fate doesn't always work the way we think it should. So trust the process even if you cannot see all the strings being pulled behind the scenes. You'll be fine.

Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs with the luckiest love horoscopes from June 10 - 16, 2024.

1. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, your luck in love this week is super strong!

If you are single, you are encouraged to go full out in your quest for love. Whether that's socializing more to meet mutuals who may strike your fancy, dressing to the nines, or confessing your feelings to the one you've had your eyes on for a while, now's the time to charge forward and let destiny handle the rest.

If you are in a relationship, you are urged to step out of your comfort zone in love this week. That's where you will find your luck. If that means speaking up more and standing your ground against third parties or within the relationship, then do so. If it means being more creative and making time for fun dates, do that too.

2. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, your luck in love this week is all about the new and the novel. Whenever you try something different yet enticing, you will find yourself unlocking this luck.

If single, this message urges you not to allow cultural biases and prejudices to hold you back from meeting new people. It all boils down to chemistry anyway.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love will unfold when you choose to free yourself. Whether that's through spontaneous singing, dancing just cause you want to, or cooking food that appeals to your taste buds alongside that of your family's, each time you free yourself, your luck will shine.

3. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, your luck in love this week has an unusual “flavor” to it.

If you are single, you are urged to pay attention to the red flags and not let your curiosity lead you to unsavory places. Don't take the bait! They are just insecure. If you can do this, you will find luck acting swiftly in your favor to bring you the one who's for you.

If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged to be mindful of the conversations and communications that impact you and the partnership (and also your children if you have any). Don't ignore what's vital just because it's “drama.” Luck will help you do what's right for you and your relationship if you keep your eyes and ears open.

4. Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Rat, your luck in love this week has a sweet and poignant feel to it.

If you are single, you are encouraged to move forward with strength and courage and not focus exclusively on love. True love will find you when you find yourself and feel strong and stable.

If you are in a relationship, your significant other will bring luck to your doorstep. You won't have to do anything! Just be receptive to love and care and the rest will fall into place beautifully.

5. Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Monkey, your luck in love this week has a sweet quality to it.

If you are single, you are urged to remember what brings you joy and not compromise on that. If your path in life does not converge with the one you are seeing, then that's basic incompatibility for the long run. Let luck lead you to the right mate.

If you are in a relationship, you will find your luck in love when you tune in and discover what you truly desire. Meditate if that will help you consolidate your thoughts and then write down your insights and observations. You have manifestation magic at your fingertips this week in matters of the heart.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.