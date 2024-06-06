We wrap up a busy week with the Moon leaving inquisitive Gemini to enter the sweet and sentimental zodiac sign, Cancer. Cancer's energy can touch your soul and pull a few heart strings. We are optimistic and intuitive. This is the time to get in tune with your feelings and practice introspective activities. Let's see what else is in store for each zodiac sign beginning this Friday.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for June 7

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords - Reversed

When granted a responsibility or advancement in an area, be careful to steward it well and maintain healthy motives. This card warns against misuse of power and calls that question certain leadership. This is a good time to assess motivations or behaviors in the workplace, particularly yours.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You are a natural planner, Taurus. This card shows off your ability to set goals and determine the best course of action to get them done! This is a good time to implement just that, especially as we’re approaching the summer, assess your visions and wants, perhaps making memories or taking on the adventure, and make plans with friends to do so.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

The journey isn’t always as we’d wish it to be, Gemini. While you may already feel ready to be at a certain place, position, or level, sometimes the actual process of getting there is delayed. Be patient with yourself if things are taking longer than anticipated. This is a good time to work to cultivate compassion and understanding where you’re at and, from there, work to be fully present where you are.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

The world is your oyster, Cancer. This card symbolizes dreams and a fertile imagination. This is the time to dream wild dreams and identify any areas you may have lost hope or even settled. This is the time to set visions you might not have full faith in yet. Because the truth is, you aren’t stuck where you are; you can create a future of goodness! Now is the time to identify what that looks like for you and what might take you there. You’ve got this, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

There might be some things you aren’t aware of, Leo, even if it's just lessons not learned yet. This is a good time to proceed with caution in mind. Don’t be hesitant to listen to the advice of wise elders, who can be mentors to you. This is a good time to be sensitive to red flags or dangers. You may also experience things that are warnings in smaller capacities for bigger things that can occur if you aren’t careful.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

There might be some things you initially aren’t keen on, Virgo, but you can learn to love. From people who are opposite from you, you may be able to learn things from them or grow in appreciation. This is a good time to walk in the world with an open heart, not being turned off by things unusual from what you’ve experienced.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Death

The death of one thing can be the rebirth of something else. This is a good time to grieve your losses while also being able to cling to the hope of something new. As cliche as it is, when one door closes, another opens. Oftentimes, something isn’t taken away without something better coming. Lean into your current season, seeking if there’s anything you can learn here. There is so much wisdom to be found if it’s only sought out!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

There is a time for everything, Scorpio. You may have heard “Always persevere.” or “Never quit.” but there are times when it is wise to stop, reevaluate, and pivot. This might look like stopping pursuing something that isn’t smart or good for you, whether it be an unhealthy relationship or something that just isn’t aligned with you, which could have manifested out of distorted motives.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

This card reveals you might come into some unexpected things, Sagittarius. With this knowledge, you may prepare yourself mentally by understanding that changes and obstacles are a part of life. When you anticipate experiencing them at some point and aren’t surprised when they do come, it can make processing them at the moment easier. This card, overall, signifies a potential sudden change or breakthrough.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have unique talents and skills, Capricorn. This card serves as a reminder of that truth and also warns against missing them by looking for them in the wrong areas. You may miss something you are excellent at by meditating on something that isn’t for you. It also ponders how you can use your talents for good. Whether for the benefit of others or how you can monetize your skills.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

This card reveals wilderness or potential lack, but a lack that can be changed. Hope may need to be rekindled in you, Aquarius. You also may need to target some thought patterns or beliefs. You may have been able to support some belief systems in your life with circumstances, but they may not be entirely true or something that will lead you to life and goodness. This is a good time to lean into sources of inspiration for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

You may need to delegate some tasks, Pisces. Your upset over some things may be breeding resentment unnecessarily, and this card invites you to ask what you can do about it. It may require you to get beyond yourself a little bit and ask the hard questions. Or, grasp that you prioritize your relationships or well-being more than holding onto things.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.