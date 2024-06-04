On Wednesday, we have five planets lining up in the curious sign of Gemini. The Moon, Sun, Jupiter, Venus, and Mercury emphasize the need to remain curious, thoughtful, and centered on logic — intellectual reasoning is superior to emotions now. With all this Gemini energy in the sky, we should consider the meaning behind the Magician tarot card, ruled by the Twins and Mercury. The Magician reminds us how we all possess talents that make us adaptable to change. We are ready to embrace all things. Tap into our creative intellect. We can and will start something new soon! Let's see what our tarot horoscope reveals for Aries through Pisces.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for June 5

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Today, you can lose yourself beautifully in reflection of good moments of the past. In the best way, while walking down memory lane, nostalgia can overcome you. Allow this to show you how far you have come while also celebrating your roots. This is a good time to pull out any saved cards you have, old photos, or any pieces of sentimentality. It doesn't have to be anything tangible either; you can lie down and play through the memories in your head!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Love can be a decision, not just a feeling, Taurus. Feelings are fickle, but this commitment can be a bridge to the sweet moments in the rough times. There will be occasions when either of you in a relationship is weary, and the romance may temporarily be absent. However, that doesn't mean you should give up what you have; it just means you are going through the cycle of life where nothing is constant. Erich Fromm said “Love is a decision, it is a judgment, it is a promise. If love were only a feeling, there would be no basis for the promise to love each other forever. A feeling comes, and it may go. How can I judge that it will stay forever when my act does not involve judgment and decision.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

This card reveals you may be facing a hard decision, Gemini. Either option looks good, making you unsure of which thing to pursue. Interestingly enough, this card is a person looking inward, not outward. These moments of decision, call you to meditate, not act just yet. You can protect your energy until you are entirely sure and ready to project it somewhere.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Qualities of strength can be things that drive and keep you amidst hard times, Cancer. Commitment can be a force that keeps you going when all else says to quit. Additionally, patience can aow you to handle problems, accept others, and keep going when you're weary. Today is a good day to notice your strengths and work on any weaknesses.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

You strive to create harmony within your relationships, and your qualities will help get you there. Today is a good day to work on diplomacy and the impact of empathy and understanding in relationships.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Mutual respect is fundamental in a healthy relationship, Virgo. To attain it, you must first cultivate it for yourself. How will you ever accept or attract a loving person to yourself if you don't believe you are worthy of it? This is a great time to become aware of your thinking and how it reflects deep-rooted beliefs. From there, you can challenge them to produce more love and kindness.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

You may need an internal renewal, Libra. This may manifest in the form of new love, learning, or a spiritual awakening. So, to give yourself the rest you're craving, and whenever you have a free moment, instead of suppressing your feelings and potentially drowning in dopamine production through social media, take a moment to pause. You can look within and be tentative about your needs.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Your efforts are not going unnoticed, Scorpio. The seeds you are planting and watering at this time will be directly acquainted with the future you meet. This can bring you hope, courage and drive to your actions in this moment. Do not grow weary in doing good, for at the perfect time you will bear the fruits of your work!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Death

To properly let go, you may need to change your ideas about what it is. Jack Kornfield spoke the wise words, “To let go does not mean to get rid of. To let go means to let be. When we let be with compassion, things come and go on their own.” This profound level of acceptance can breed peace in your heart. What does this look like for you in your life?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Don't take criticism from people you wouldn't take advice from, Capricorn. It sounds obvious, but it can make ridiculing words less harmful when you assess the product of a person living a life with those belief systems. If helpful, great, apply their words! If not, you can accept and freely move on.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Give yourself permission to show up exactly as you are and continue to release the need to find acceptance from others. Today has independent and confident energy and encourages you to cultivate those traits. Anything else could be dishonest toward yourself and exhausting: putting on a show, trying to be someone who suits everyone's likes when the person they begin liking isn't even the real you. Today is a great day to notice and begin to unpack any cycles you are in like the kind.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

When you ask, prepare to recieve, Pisces. A part of the equation is also making sure when you ask or work for changes, you are in a place that supports them. Meaning you play a role, too, so ensure your hands are open, and that what you control reflects what you say you want.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.