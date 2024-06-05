4 Zodiac Signs Most Affected By The New Moon In Gemini On June 6

Mercury takes the helm on June 6th, when the new moon will be in the sign of Gemini. This transit impacts mutable signs the most. Carrying the themes from Jupiter’s ingress in Gemini, this transit presents topics centering on our communication and relationships.

We'll collectively experience pivotal transformations, especially with Pluto in an air sign, and see how Jupiter in Gemini will make us shift our mindset to dive deeper into acquiring knowledge. The transit presents mutable placements with the opportunity to expand skills, knowledge and personal growth.

Advertisement

The new moon may feel exciting, challenging, and overwhelming. Nevertheless, Saturn shows us the breaks and a guideline we can follow for the next six months. See how the transit will impact your sun, moon, or rising.

Zodiac signs most affected by the new moon in Gemini on June 6

1. Gemini

Having multiple planets in your sign infuses you with a lot of optimistic energy, enabling you to dream beyond the scope of things. You have a positive year ahead with Jupiter in your sign opening your world to new opportunities and more optimism. As the new moon initiates a fresh cycle for you, you will be asked to show up for yourself and to develop structure.

Advertisement

Saturn in Pisces continues to make a challenging aspect to your sign, but with Jupiter and the array of planets in Gemini, you can make breakthroughs. Those tasks that seemed daunting will now seem more manageable because you are more optimistic and willing to research how to work through the challenges. The new moon offers you an opportunity to learn but focusing will be a test. Jupiter lights up your heart with the potential, but you must remember when to be practical about each step you make.

Love is tied to this energy now — your love for learning and understanding. Developing a sense of loyalty to your projects will be the best way for you to catapult your dreams.

2. Virgo

Jupiter is already traversing the highest point in your chart, and now the new moon in Gemini expands these themes you will be mindful of for the next six months. While you are learning more about your career or vocation goals, the Jupiter transit helps you dream big. However, this transit can have a negative effect since Gemini energy can make us all feel scattered and prone to overthinking. This is where the new moon comes into play and Saturn in Pisces helps to make you look at the practical side of things. At the same time, Jupiter adds some confidence to the table.

Advertisement

Do not become your worst enemy during this time. Instead, focus on all your accomplishments, big and small. You know how to work hard for a goal and get where you desire, as long as you trust yourself and the process. The new moon can be when you may bring a project to life or acquire more responsibilities that will allow you to take on leadership goals in the future.

3. Sagittarius

With the new moon in Gemini, you may be analyzing your previous relationships. This new moon gives you the tools needed to not make those mistakes from the past and learn from them instead — a period where you may be more open to reconciliation and healing brought by this transit. The past has taught you a lot and you're applying those lessons now. Saturn is also creating friction for you along with other mutable signs, making the potency of these lessons even more important.

Advertisement

The cycle you initiated with relationships dates back to when Saturn was in your sign back in 2016. Remember how you were then — look back, then look to now and see the direction you want to take. The best relationship you have is with yourself. Learn to build, grow and cherish it.

4. Pisces

The new moon in Gemini revitalizes your home, family, and friendships. You are here connecting with the community, a topic initiated during Jupiter’s ingress in Gemini. But now you will learn more about this because the new moon will enhance and magnify these topics for six months.

As a mutable sign, the energy can feel enchanting and alluring but also anxiety-inducing. You see the potential and the prospects ahead so establishing a practical outlook can become overwhelming. Nevertheless, Saturn in your sign is your ally and can be a game-changer if you work with the energy and not against it. While you look and discover your relationship with the people around you, connections feel solid, inspiring, and a good way to move ahead. Building the essential foundation at home will allow you to build on and create a path to greatness.

Advertisement

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.