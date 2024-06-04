New moons are always a time of new beginnings, but under the added energy of a rare Gemini stellium, this influence is increased as the entire universe conspires to bring you to your destiny. The new moon and Gemini stellium will peak on Thursday, June 6, creating an opportunity for you to start something new, consciously choose your soul path and manifest all you have dreamed of.

In astrology, a stellium occurs when five or more planets are all within one sign. At this time, the moon, sun, Venus, Mercury and Jupiter will all be within Gemini, highlighting your ability to create a new beginning based in luck and abundance. Gemini is an air sign representing the ability to choose between your physicality and your soul. By understanding these two parts of your whole self, you can understand the difference between what you want and what you need, along with what is a part of your destiny versus only a sense of momentary joy. Consciously choosing what you desire under the energy of the new moon and Gemini stellium will allow you to manifest a lucky new beginning.

This new moon and stellium are especially lucky as Jupiter just began its yearlong cycle here on May 25, so it’s important to focus on what you want to manifest not just during this lunar cycle but for this upcoming year. When there are so many planets in one zodiac sign, especially around the time of the new moon, you are asked to tap into the energy of each of them in order to better manifest your intention. In this case, you are being urged to align your words with your actions while also listening to your heart so that you can create a divine new beginning in your life and manifest all you desire.

3 zodiac signs start a new life cycle beginning with the lucky Gemini stellium on June 6

1. Libra

Gabrielle Scarlett, Eduard Litvinov / Canva

Jupiter will be in Gemini for the next year bringing luck to all you do, so it’s important to set your intentions high with the new moon and Gemini stellium on Thursday, June 6. The new moon and Gemini stellium will bring in an offer or opportunity that will have you exploring new horizons, such as receiving a business offer or the chance to travel for work or leisure.

Gemini rules over your house of luck, which also can highlight themes of education, travel and spirituality — but it also carries a duality. Pay attention to the different voices within you that may want to soar into a new life, but also might still worry about anything you’re leaving behind. It’s important to recognize that there is a difference between the voice of your soul and the one of your objective brain that may be more prone to fear, doubt or even feeling obligated to make certain choices.

But Gemini also governs overabundance in your life — not just in terms of finances, but also in feeling truly fulfilled and uplifted by all you experience and invest your energy into. This is not the time to worry about how things will play out or even the opinions of others, but instead to truly tune into only the voice of your soul. Believe in anything being possible and in you being led by the universe in every decision and choice that you make. Break free from anything holding you back and choose to experience all you’ve ever dreamed of so that you can manifest your true destiny.

2. Scorpio

Gabrielle Scarlett, Eduard Litvinov / Canva

The only guarantee when resisting change is that nothing will actually change. Everything you want for your life is possible, but you must step into the driver’s seat of your own life. Rather than waiting for the perfect moment or for it to feel safe to make a move, be willing to do whatever it takes to create the change you seek. Although you are craving massive transformation in your life, anything you choose to do will actually be a result of the changes occurring within yourself. You have just begun a new era of transforming your life in the luckiest of ways, but you also must be willing to become an active participant in the life you desire and not only an observer.

On Thursday, June 6, the new moon and Gemini stellium will highlight a deep need for change and new beginnings in your life. While Gemini energy will continue to unravel what isn’t meant for you while giving you chances to choose what is during the next year, this is your chance to plant your own seeds. Being honest with yourself about what lucky new beginning you hope to manifest and even choosing one small step to take will help you embody the very energy that will allow you to receive further help and guidance from the universe.

The life you dream of is already in the process of manifesting, but you also must remember luck isn’t only something the stars aligning brings, but in the choices you make. Be empowered to take ownership of your life, be authentic in what you desire and completely unapologetic about whatever it takes to achieve your dreams.

3. Aquarius

Gabrielle Scarlett, Eduard Litvinov / Canva

How you feel about your life shouldn’t be a byproduct of what you do, but instead the compass for the choices you make. It is not immature or irrational to prioritize your sense of joy and fulfillment in your life, and in fact, it is the only way you are guaranteed to live the life meant for you. Be more discerning about what brings you joy. Whenever you are faced with a decision, ask yourself if it will attract or detract from the joy and fulfillment you want your life to encompass. When you learn that how you feel creates the life you want to live, you will also understand the importance of what you prioritize.

The new moon and stellium in Gemini will create a focus point for you to manifest greater luck and joy in your life. Gemini rules over not only your house of happiness, but the part of your life that fosters creativity, romantic commitment and even quality family time. You may find yourself prioritizing your personal life along with your happiness under this energy which even may bring about important shifts in other areas of your life. Don’t be afraid to use the power of your 'no' with this new moon and stellium because you are being guided to realize that you actually are in charge of how you feel in your life. You don’t have to continue or agree to matters that only drain your energy or distract you from what is most important.

Take this new beginning and let yourself choose joy, love and feeling at peace with your life so that no matter what else is going on, you can feel like the luckiest person in the world.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.