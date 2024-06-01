5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love From June 3 - 9

Start something new! That's the energy of love for the collective this week, between June 3 - 9, 2024. While you're at it, let go of those who are blocking you from experiencing true love. Of course, five Chinese zodiac signs will have the best luck in love this week — namely, Rooster, Dragon, Snake, Rabbit, and Horse. The rest of the zodiac signs should create space for true love, too, by letting go of false love.

This week's I Ching hexagram of love is Wind over Mountain (#53), changing to Water over Earth (#8). It reminds us that love takes time to grow and flourish. Like a sapling weathering seasons and years, love, too, must weather moods, external environments, friends and family, and more before it can truly be strong enough to stand the test of time.

If you aren't willing to put in that kind of effort or are with someone who is only with you for short-term reasons, you won't be able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime kind of love. Your luck in love won't kick in either.

So make up your mind first. Set that intention, and be loyal to it. Your luck in love will then guide you away from those who cannot meet you halfway and towards those who can. Then your love story will begin! Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love in the week of June 3 - 9.

Five Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love from June 3 - 9:

1. Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Rooster, your luck in love this week is all about writing your destiny and not compromising on your true romantic needs. If you are single, be your true self when engaging with someone new. Dress how you like to dress, talk the way you normally talk, and eat what you love. Your creative and curious side will also help you tune into your romantic luck.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this week will tell you who the true well-wishers of your relationship are and who secretly want to get between you and your partner. Trust the signs, and follow those intuitive nudges. They will lead you to good people and conversations that both you and your partner brought to your relationship individually.

2. Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Dragon, your luck in love this week is powerful! If you are single, tune into yourself and find out what you truly want in love. Make a list or journal your intentions; this act will trigger your manifestation powers. Then be receptive as luck brings you the one who's for you!

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love is solid this week. No matter what you do, no matter where you go, you will feel this luck bringing you and your partner closer together and helping you create beautiful memories together. Those of you who have children together will get to share this good energy with your kids, too, when you do activities together as a family.

3. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Snake, your luck in love this week is speedy! Anything you set your mind to (in a romantic context) will be yours. If you are single, let go of the stress and shut out the naysayers. You will block your luck if you allow fears to rule you. Then, ground yourself through peaceful practices like meditation or journaling. Your luck in love will bloom when you have no fear in your heart.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this week will show you the true colors of certain people surrounding you and your partner who don't want the two of you to have a successful relationship. Don't ignore the red flags! If you do, you will lose your blessing.

4. Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, your luck in love this week is powerful! Lean into it, and you can accomplish anything. If you are single, never settle for less, and do not listen to people who think you are too much or unrealistic about what you want in love. This is a sphere of such personal significance that only you can know what you desire. Your luck will kick in when you decide that you won't settle for less.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love will spark your wit this week and make you the life of the party wherever you go (even when it's just you and your partner lounging peacefully at home). Lean into this, and unleash your fun side. Intriguing experiences await!

5. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, your luck in love this week is strong. You must focus on your long-term requirements in love when engaging with people for this luck to kick in. This means, if you are single, don't waste your time on people who are only in it to hit and quit. Trust your intuition because it will alert you to the red flags.

If you are in a relationship, this luck in love will help you emerge victorious if someone is trying to drive a wedge between you and your partner or unfairly accusing you of something because of bigoted beliefs and gender prejudices. For some, though, this luck will show you that you are with the wrong person because how can you find the right one if the wrong one is taking up all the space?

