Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 26

We have a great day ahead of us this Sunday. Let's see what the tarot horoscope for May 26, 2024 reveals for each zodiac sign from Aries through Pisces.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for May 26

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You've got some incredibly good ideas. Rather than rattle them off to a friend or post them on social media, write them down in a notebook or on your notes on the phone. You want to brainstorm each one to see how viable they are. Consider your long-term goals and life purpose. You will see how your vision starts to take shape and clarify the direction you need to take.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Are the hairs standing up on the back of your neck? You will want to trust your intuition, Taurus. Someone is being ingenuine with you. They may seem to be telling you their whole story, but information is not as forthcoming as you perceive. Distrust is not an emotion you want to ignore. You're here to get to the bottom of the problem, and you won't quit until it's solved.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

A penny saved is more than a penny earned; it's security for your future. You want to make wise choices about money daily because a good decision builds wealth; an unwise one can create debt. You may think you can earn what you spend again, but tomorrow is not guaranteed. You want to live in the now.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Learn as you go. If you don't have time or money to take a course on a subject you want to learn, consider teaching yourself how to do it. There are lots of resources available on the internet to help you figure out how to do pretty much anything you want to do. Be resourceful and find what you need. Start off small and build your way up.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

What happened to common sense? Before you toss your hands in the air and declare you give up, see yourself as a catalyst for change. As a pebble creates a ripple effect across the surface of a smooth river, your actions can cause a change in others. Lean into your practical and pragmatic nature. Let your actions speak loud and clear. You may not think anyone is paying attention, but all eyes are on you, Leo, and they are.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

You can only hold on for so long. Life moves on even when you refuse to do so. You can't go back to the past. You may want to return to a time when all your precious memories are there, but things have changed. Even if you have changed, so it's time to start living your own life for today. You don't want to miss out on a future for the sake of the past.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Angels all around you. The universe is speaking to you each day. Through numbers and coincidences that you can tell aren't coincidental at all. Pay attention to the universe and open your mind to listen when it speaks. There are protections for you, pieces of wisdom being delivered to you, and wonderful opportunities to see miracles happening in your life each and every day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Your get-up-and-go has gone out and gone, and now you're ready for me-time; the weekend is a chance to unplug. You can take a drive to your favorite drive-in and eat a snack alone, all for yourself. You might want to run a few early morning errands before catching a movie with friends. Take time to refuel and fill your love cup. Make your time a priority, and enjoy yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Pay attention to what someone can do, no who they claim to be. Action is the test of truth. If a person promises to love you but leaves you feeling alone, or if a friend says they will be there but are not, heed the actions. Actions always speak louder than words.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Give and forget, receive and never forget, is the motto for the day. But if someone holds their generosity over your head, their actions are more about control than kindness. What do they want? You need to ask. Find out what the motive is before you agree to accept any more favors.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Tell the truth at all times. You may feel tempted to twist it slightly because of fear, but don't. It's OK to admit a wrong or feel vulnerable to someone you love. You make mistakes—everyone does. If your mistake only harmed you, then allow yourself to grieve the moment, forgive yourself and use the experience to grow from it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

Do you feel blocked by another person's energy? As an empath, you pick up vibes wherever you go, so the hard part is knowing when not to take those energies on. It won't be easy, but you can learn to set emotional boundaries and avert triggers that send your mind into a tailspin. Start small, and be true to your needs. If you need space, ask for it.

