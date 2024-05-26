5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On May 27, 2024

A new week begins on Monday, May 27, 2024, and with it, we have new opportunities and new arenas to explore. What will you choose to do on this day? It's time to unleash your creativity and let your mind be as wild and free as it can. You will surprise yourself and everyone else in the process. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this beautiful influence — namely, Aries, Sagittarius, Pisces, Taurus, and Capricorn. The rest of the zodiac signs are urged to let their inner child out, too.

With Moon in Capricorn's relationship with Pluto Retrograde in Aquarius standing out as beneficial for this day, we are reminded that hard work and discipline are difficult habits to build. Still, the fruits of that investment are golden. Not only will you know that your dreams can come true... but you will make that happen. You will also know that no one can pull the wool over your eyes because you have solid experience in knowing who's piling on the BS and who's for real.

The Moon trine Venus in Gemini adds weight to this message by urging us to think similarly about our love life and relationships with our platonic friends and loved ones. Just because you know each other and are in proximity for an extended period does not mean you will have any affection or care. When you show up and make the effort, the relationship will grow like a tree that's being nurtured. The fruits of such a relationship are always sweet.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 27, 2024

1. Aries

wulano and Icons8 / Canva

Aries, Monday's energy has a distinctly cathartic quality for you. If you lean into soul healing, whether you do it solo or with the help of a therapist, you will discover exquisite happiness through the process and an unburdening of what is no longer necessary. Choose yourself, Aries. Don't let the past win.

You are also encouraged to let your creative side take the reins on this day, primarily through arts and crafts that allow you to explore what's within you. If our inner child peeks out during the process, it's even better!

2. Sagittarius

wulano and Icons8 / Canva

Sagittarius, the energy on Monday has a poignant quality to it for you. This can definitely be at the doors of Pluto retrograde, but it's still a blessing. You will feel a deep desire to unburden yourself, either through crying, speaking or journaling, and will discover true gems hiding within you. Now's the time to turn your destiny into a masterpiece!

You are also encouraged to make time for meditation on this day, at least for half an hour. Sit in stillness and peace (with or without a clear quartz point held in your hand) and allow your subconscious to speak to you. Deep insights await you on this path.

3. Pisces

wulano and Icons8 / Canva

Pisces, Monday's energy has a poignant feel to it. You are urged to look within and discover if you are still energetically tied to people or situations from your past that have no business still having a claim on you. Do a black candle ritual if you feel the need to purge your spirit and cleanse your aura. It will allow your blessings to flow more easily to you.

If you feel called to, now's also a good time to consider everything you have been doing so far and plan for the future. Take a slower and steadier pace. It will help you cross the finish line with grace and strength.

4. Taurus

wulano and Icons8 / Canva

Taurus, it's time to celebrate! The cosmic forces firmly support you at this time and want to shower you with lots of blessings. As long as you stay receptive, you will feel this cosmic love and luck flowing easily into your life. Good surprises await!

You are also encouraged to move towards people and situations that bring you stability and make you feel compatible with your soul. Steer clear of the opposite because they will only get in your way. Don't forget to spend quality time with your loved ones during all this!

5. Capricorn

wulano and Icons8 / Canva

Capricorn, the energy on Monday has a restful and relaxed quality for you. You are encouraged to trust the cosmic flow and lean into this. Slow down and be receptive. Good surprises and opportunities will come to you in the most unexpected of ways.

You are also encouraged to be observant and mindful when you engage with people or while just lounging somewhere in peace. Note down any signs or synchronicities you see, especially any repeating numbers. Something big is brewing for you behind the scenes that will bring you joy in the near future.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.