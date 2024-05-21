Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On May 22 — The Sun Trines Pluto

The universe gives us beautiful celestial gifts such as a newly birthed Gemini Sun and transformational Pluto. Pluto brings out the curious nature of Gemini's energy. If you need a new way of viewing the world, Pluto can help, and the changes you make inside yourself are ones that others can see in you, too. Here's what each zodiac sign can expect from their daily horoscope starting Wednesday.

Horoscope for each zodiac sign on May 22

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

One friend's attitude can impact your life in the best way, Aries. Friends can help you put things into greater perspective and make you change how you interact with the world. During the Sun trine Pluto transit, you may make a 360-degree switch on how you wish to communicate with others. Perhaps you will prefer more over-the-phone conversations versus endless texting. You may opt for in-person experiences instead of virtual ones.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you want to make a big name at work, the next few days are perfect for doing extra work in your career. The Sun trine Pluto transit makes it much easier to transform your public reputation by adding value. Offer to help others when possible. Give good advice. Provide solid input for problems and see how others warm up to you in the workplace.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A day trip or a little vacation out of town can improve your mental clarity. The Sun trine Pluto transit invites you to schedule some time away from the world to enjoy a new experience. Check out weekend cruise deals or consider visiting family from out of town and visit museums, zoos or a national park. Read poetry about life and friendship. Explore the ways of the world and open your mind to the wonder of it all

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's amazing how one small decision can change your entire life. Today, during the Sun trine Pluto transit, you may discover that someone kept important information from you, affecting how you handle a problem. This omission could be due to an oversight, but be more diligent about asking for deadlines, important dates to file paperwork or if you have delegated a task to someone else, what they have accomplished, and how much more time is needed. Naivete is the enemy of good, today, so a little more effort on your part can go a long way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Good friends can tell what your talents are, so asking them their thoughts about your natural gifts is smart. If you're looking for a new job, consider interviewing your friends to see where they think you shine the most. This is a good day to invite friends to refer you leads for work or to give you feedback on your resume, cover letter and overall interviewing skills. Your friends can help you polish your skillsets and land a great job.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You love to help others, so doing work that involves a type of vocational element is good for your heart and soul; it makes you feel glad. During the Sun trine Pluto transit, you're most productive when you set clear limits for your time. Be careful about how you set appointments this week. Make room to chat and get to know your potential clients better.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You never know what could happen when you expand your dating reach beyond your city. The Sun trine Pluto can make this a wonderful day to meet someone new online. You may want to consider talking to individuals living in neighboring cities, especially if you've typically shied away from a long-distance relationship. It may be one of your best decisions, but you won't know unless you try.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Some secrets are best kept in the family and to yourself. The Sun trine Pluto transit allows you to make room for open conversation with a relative. There can be substantial healing during family counseling sessions. If you have a problem you need to discuss with a parent, cousin or other family member, this day provides supportive and intellectual sharpness that can help you to see deeply into the heart of a matter.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

People see the life you live, and they admire your ability to rally good people around you. During the Sun trine Pluto transit, you can communicate well with others. You can influence others and win over people to a cause. Your input into matters is powerful. Use it for a great good.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Invest in yourself, Capricorn. You may have cut corners earlier this month for the sake of financial health. Now that the Sun trines Pluto, it brings attention to your health and what it costs you to not pay attention to it. This is a great time to use your wisdom for personal self-improvement. Take the time you need to rest, enjoy life and make happy memories with people you love.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You're a naturally creative person, and when others feel happy, you are content, too. During the Sun trine Pluto transit, you can change how you view the world without warning. You're open-minded and see the possibilities in most situations. Encourage others. Share some life stories about your vision for the future.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

All good things must come to an end, and during the Sun trine Pluto transit, you may find it necessary to say goodbye to the good times you had. You may enjoy having seen great changes in your loved ones. Consider talking about what they decided to stop doing this summer and what areas of their lives they intend to improve.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She is a practical astrologer who graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.