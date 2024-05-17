Each Zodiac Sign's Love & Relationship Horoscope For May 18, 2024

On Saturday, May 18, 2024, each zodiac sign's love horoscope benefits from the positive energy of sun conjunct Jupiter, the planet of abundance and expansion. Harmony and happiness rule the day as relationships tend to flourish, especially as both the sun and Venus are still in Venus-ruled Taurus.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, May 18, 2024:

Aries

You've got a big heart, Aries. When the Sun meets with Jupiter, that's the part of you that shines the most. You may be paying attention to some things that make you happiest, and it shows. Over the next week, you could meet someone special or realize an important detail about a partner. Keep your eyes open, Aries, as good luck is here, and you're attracting it to you.

Advertisement

Taurus

You are beautiful, Taurus because you're ruled by Venus, and with Venus in your sign, you're glowing. Today, you get a boost of attractiveness during the Sun conjunct Jupiter in your sign, which makes you allure to the opposite sex. This is the perfect time to take photos for your dating profile or to update your photos on social media. Go out and have fun, as you may meet someone in real life and feel instant chemistry. All eyes are on you, so take advantage of it.

Advertisement

Gemini

There are a few things that Sun conjunct Jupiter in Taurus does for you in relationships: it gives you the courage to let go of people, places, things or sitautionships that aren't healthy for you. You may not need to say anything at all but do things for yourself. Your positive energy could radiate so strongly that it deters individuals with negative intentions from entering a relationship with you.

Advertisement

Cancer

People. love to be around you. A good friendship can be a wonderful thing, but it may come across as a deal breaker for some relationships. During the Sun conjunct Jupiter in Taurus, you may sense some tension between friends and romantic partners. If you have limited time to spend with a friend, partner, kids and family, you can do something about it successfully today. Schedule date nights in advance. Set a date night for your partner, and then explore the idea of a friends' night out for you and your partner and then one for you as a couple.

Leo

You love to hear kind words about yourself from people who love you, and the Sun conjunct Jupiter in Taurus helps you be seen by the people you care about. This is a great time to ask for feedback from others if you are working on a goal. If you are hoping to meet someone on an app, you may get more attention and responses than you have in the past. Going out with friends can really be a positive experience. You may find it easier to meet other people.

Advertisement

Virgo

You have so much good information to share with the world. You've learned from the love you've lost and the love you've received and kept. So, you can share those thoughts with others during the Sun conjunct Jupiter in Taurus. You can begin a blog about love and relationships, even if you're unsure that you will be consistent with posting. You might want to pitch a love story to a magazine and see if they like your essay idea. This is a great time to share happy memories online or to make a photo album to share with family and friends.

Libra

It's so nice when you have something you can share with a friend or loved one in need. During the Sun conjunct Jupiter in Taurus, generosity in finances is possible. If you have a little bit of spare cash, you can gift it to a single parent who's a friend and let them know you care about their problems. You may want to send a little bit of money to your partner to have them buy a video game they want or to enjoy an item for themselves. This is a wonderful time to share from the heart. Make a craft or card for your child to share how you feel. There are so many ways to use this giving energy to shower others with your love.

Advertisement

Scorpio

For the next few days, the time is perfect for a marriage proposal, deciding to become exclusive with a partner, getting back with an ex or finding out that a friend is getting engaged. The Sun conjunct Jupiter in Taurus transit highlights commitment, marriage, and forming partnerships. If you want to discuss this topic, schedule distraction-free time with a partner and share your thoughts and ideas. Feeling vulnerable may not be easy, but Jupiter brings you luck when you push through.

Sagittarius

The Sun conjunct Jupiter in Taurus invites you into self-care. There are many columns of life: physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, etc; are there any needing TLC? It's crucial to take good care of yourself; you cannot be all you are without doing so! So, today, accept your need for rest. It's productive too!

Advertisement

Capricorn

The Sun conjuncts Jupiter in Taurus, which makes for a great time to explore new activities with your partner. Have you seen anything new in your town you'd like to try? Now is the time to identify those places and make the plans. Maybe it's axe throwing or taking advantage of what your hometown offers, like a picnic at the beach or park.

Aquarius

Making your home a place where everyone loves to reside doesn't have to do with the tangible things it possesses but rather how they feel when they're in it. A welcoming, peaceful environment can make their hearts truly feel at home. It is a beautiful thing to be able to host and make your space a hideout for them.

Advertisement

Pisces

You don't have to be extravagant to let a friend know you're there for them. Something as simple as an open-ended question or talking openly about things that might often go unspoken can make them feel seen and less alone. Even just a loving, positive presence can change things for the better.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.