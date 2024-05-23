2 Zodiac Signs Experience Abundance On May 24, When The Moon Aligns With Mars

It's time to take risks if you want to have an abundant life. The universe is fully supporting you. Feeling supported by those who are close to you and the powers of the divine allows you to feel more trusting, confident, and hopeful that any risk will be worth the reward. As much as risk can bring on feelings of uncertainty, it is also a requirement for greatness, as when you test your limits, you also end up creating even greater expansion and abundance in your life.

The Moon in Sagittarius will align with Mars in Aries on Friday, May 24, and each will help you take the risks you need to start a new chapter in your life. Sagittarius and Aries are both fire signs, which means there will be a prominent level of motivation, determination, and success in taking action — especially once you can tap into the encouragement of feeling supported.

As you lean into the post-Full Moon in Sagittarius energy from May 23, you can embrace the direction that Mars in Aries is guiding you to take as you look toward the horizon. Rather than feel any doubt, there is only excitement because you can’t wait to step into the life that, in your heart, you know is your destiny. Embrace conversations with others, and take time for meditations as the Sagittarius Moon aligns with Mars in Aries so that you can open up those support channels, which will be crucial in embracing the luck to bring your dreams to fruition.

2 zodiac signs who experience abundance on May 24

1. Pisces

Abundance Affirmation: I am attracting a life of financial abundance.

The Sagittarius Full Moon on May 23 brought a brilliant moment of fruition to your career, but as it aligns with Mars in Aries on Friday, May 24, there is a gift of financial wealth and abundance. While Sagittarius governs over matters of your career, directing you to the most important work, Aries energy helps you to manifest financial abundance and to remain confident that you are worthy to receive all you desire.

With the recent Sagittarius Full Moon highlighting an important matter in your career, aligning with Mars in Aries will be a financial reward or bonus due to the work and energy you’ve been investing in your professional life. There is also a chance for a new beginning in your career that you’ve been sowing the seeds for, and while you remain committed and dedicated to your dreams, there may be an opportunity that presents itself that you will have to embrace support to receive.

As much as Full Moons are known for moments of fruition, they also open the space for a new beginning. If you’ve received an offer for collaboration or a new role, no matter how risky it might feel, it’s something that you need to seize and take advantage of because the universe is guiding you to see that this divine chance will bring the financial abundance you seek.

If you need to connect with your spirit guides or need the support of a friend or partner, create the space to do so. It will help you trust yourself and believe in the incredible opportunities once they start rolling into your life. The idea is to be so confident and supported that you don’t question when your dreams manifest into the reality you are blessed enough to live.

2. Leo

Abundance Affirmation: I am manifesting abundant new experiences and opportunities.

Allow yourself to reconnect with your inner self. The part of you that had dreams, visions and ideas for what life would hold and who you would become as part of the process. In this case, the support that you need isn’t solely that of the universe or others, but instead, the one that you can give yourself so that you can validate any decisions you make, knowing that you are honoring your inner truth and light in the creation of your life.

The Sagittarius Moon will align with Mars in Aries on Friday in a surge of fire energy, inspiring you to believe in yourself more fully. While Aries prompts you to take off on new adventures, open to life's experiences through travel, spirituality, education, or an exciting endeavor — Sagittarius wants to ensure you are honoring yourself every step of the way. This allows you not only to feel confident in what you manifest and the choices you are making but also serves to heal a part of yourself that ever doubted you could have the life you dreamed of. When you heal a part of yourself that you didn’t know needed it, you change the course of your life.

Spend time with yourself as the Sagittarius Moon aligns with Mars in Aries, journal about your dreams and wishes for life, knowing that nothing is impossible or too far-fetched, and then compare it to your current reality. Start taking steps, and while it’s OK if they are small, with this much fire energy, it’s also fine if you feel like making sudden and sweeping changes to bring about life more aligned with your truth and inner dreams. Life truly is waiting for you. All you have to do is rise to seize it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.