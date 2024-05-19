5 Zodiac Signs With Beautiful Horoscopes On May 20, 2024

Pure joy can be found within, if you know where to look. That's the cheeky energy of Monday, May 20, 2024. And while five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under its influence – namely, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, and Capricorn – the rest are urged to lean into their humorous side too.

First of all, we have an important astrological transit on this day – the Sun will leave Taurus and enter Gemini on May 20, thus starting off Gemini Season. Look forward to more light-hearted days and good conversations as the weeks progress. But also watch out for some wishy-washy energy regarding plans and schedules. It's best to stay on your feet at this time and be more spontaneous!

Advertisement

Moon in Libra opposite Chiron in Aries are also highlighted as astrological benefactors for the day, which means if being happy and content suddenly triggers feelings of anxiety and sadness in you, sit in a meditative pose and allow those feelings to come to the surface. Why do you secretly believe that the rug will get pulled out from under your feet? Chiron is extremely good at helping us heal old wounds and realize that victims are never to blame for the wrongdoings of those who victimized them. So if the rug was pulled out from under you in the past because you were “too happy”, now you know the truth.

Advertisement

Mars in Aries is here to help you change your destiny and write your own future. It's never too late to start fresh or choose to be stronger, heartier, and unshakeable. Now let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with the beautiful horoscopes on May 20:

1. Aries

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Self-care

Best time of the day: 10 pm

Aries, the energy on Monday for you is all about staying still and allowing the good things in life to come to you. This will require you to stay calm and patient because the cosmic forces are working hard behind the scenes to bring everything together for you. Don't sabotage it! Meditation or focused breathing can definitely help with staying grounded.

Advertisement

You are also encouraged to prioritize your self-care at this time, especially your sleep schedule. Let your body and soul rest and relax. The days and weeks ahead will unfold more beautifully if you give yourself this gift.

2. Taurus

Best zodiac sign to partner with: Leo

Best area to focus on: physical agility and strength training

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Taurus, your relationship with your friends and friendly acquaintances is being highlighted for Monday. Trust your gut if you feel there are disingenuous individuals laughing it up with you. You don't have to separate yourself from them if there's no need, but keep your best secrets close to your chest.

Advertisement

You are also encouraged to take the health of your bones and teeth more seriously at this time. Maybe get your blood work to see if you have any vitamin deficiencies. A stronger core will have an energetic implication on your life too at this time.

3. Gemini

Best zodiac sign to partner with: Cancer & Other Geminis

Best area to focus on: Reconnecting with joy

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Gemini, your friends will come through for you on Monday. Don't doubt this. The ones who don't were never going to anyway and your intuition has always known it. Trust the process, you have the cosmic forces on your side even if the support is not directly observable.

Advertisement

You are also encouraged to go with the flow, whether at work or elsewhere. Let your creative side take over and lead to spontaneous adventures and surprises. As long as you focus on your own soul's path and don't get distracted by someone else's, you will be fine.

4. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to parnter with: Other Cancers

Best area to focus on: Introspection about your future

Best time of the day: 10 am

Cancer, the energy on Monday has a changeable quality to it. But then again, it's the first day of Gemini Season! So don't be surprised if a part of wants to be extroverted while another wants to stay at home and just laze under the covers. You get to choose what you want to do with this energy because you will be blessed in either case. That's your cosmic gift of the day!

Advertisement

If you feel called to, journal your thoughts and feelings about the day and the days to come. For some of you, your intuition is more sensitive at this time and will reveal deep insights. If you work with crystals, Rose Quartz is your best friend.

5. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign to partner with: Leo & Virgo

Advertisement

Best area to focus on: Planning ahead for the summer

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Capricorn, the energy on Monday for you is all about networking and building good relationships with people, especially those acquaintances who are on friendly terms with you. It's the first day of Gemini Season, so if you lean into this, you will have more support and collaborators in the future for your growth.

With the cosmic forces supporting you behind the scenes, you will find yourself led to the right people and places and away from the toxic ones. If possible, journal your plans for the future, so you have a basic idea of what you want to do and where you want to go.

Advertisement

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.