Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for Wednesday. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to understand ourselves better. Learn what your reading has in store for you

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for May 15.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Waves of unhappiness come and go. Sometimes discontent is a good thing, Aries. It helps you to understand what you've outgrown and no longer want or need. It's time to step into something new like a pair of shoes that are worn and too small. A new journey awaits!





Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

The truth defends itself. You don't have to do or say anything to have your point of view heard. You simply need to step back and allow life to do what it does. Things often fall into place where they are supposed to be. Don't put pressure on yourself that you don't need.



Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

This is a happy time in your life. It's a time to celebrate and to feel good about the future. You have so many great opportunities coming your way. Why think about what you used to have or what you lost? Consider all that you've gained.



Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You see the world differently than others. What matters most to you is taking action when you see a door opening, while others may not experience the same sense of urgency. You may wish and hope you could take others along for the ride, but maybe they aren't ready. Take your time, but understand you may have to go this alone.





Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

You don't have to do everything, and it's unfair to believe that you have to. You're here to have a human experience and to enjoy all the things that life can bring to you, which includes friendships — and fun, and time with family. When you feel overwhelmed, ask for help. You'll see how sweet of an experience it is.





Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

You've been working hard to get where you are today. There's a reward that comes from working to your capacity. You may see it in money or you may experience it in other ways, like respect at work or from others. Enjoy all the benefits of what you've earned from building a career. This is only the beginning.





Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Be careful. You could miss out on an amazing relationship, all for the sake of your pride. Is it really necessary to be prideful right now? You may find that you can't see clearly when trying to self-protect and keep others at bay. Relationships can be painful at times. Don't let yourself be fooled into thinking it will always be fun. There can be work to do.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

You may encounter a person at the job that's a bit overbearing. You can do your best to make them happy, but if a person has decided they won't be satisfied, there's really not much you can do to change their mind. You have to let people follow their wishes.





Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

It could be you or someone you know who has a rags-to-riches story. You may hit the lottery or your mobile app design will take off. A business you start could have a solid launch, or you may get a nice gift from someone in your life. Money can come to you from anywhere, but also remember wealth can be in other forms, like a good health report or a partner who was sick suddenly being well.





Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

All things are where they are supposed to be. You don't have to go to any extreme. Take the middle path. Balance is helpful, even if it feels a bit boring or as if you're missing out. The silence is there to help you hear your inner voice.





Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

It's a beautiful day. No matter what happens in life, things will look up for you. You have so much good coming to you this week. When you have a sad moment or thought, focus on the future because it is very bright.





Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

Goodbyes are not for weak people. It takes a lot of courage to tell someone you love that you have to go separate ways. Even if your goodbye is temporary, it brings such sweet sorrow. You know you hurt, but you also know you hurt because you loved.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.