These 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On May 20 - 26

Luck in love is often a matter of perspective. Too much near-sightedness can make you miss the miracles. That's the energy of this week, between May 20 - 26, 2024, for matters of the heart. And while five Chinese zodiac signs will be the luckiest of them all in this arena – namely, Horse, Snake, Dragon, Rooster, and Ox – the rest of the signs are urged to take a wider perspective too.

This week's I Ching hexagram of love is Mountain over Water (#4), changing to Earth over Water (#7). It reminds us that luck in love is often a matter of experience. So don't beat yourself up if you did not know the red flags and entertained individuals in the past who were unworthy of you or harmed you in any way. The burden of blame rests with the one who chose to abuse love that was freely given.

Instead, look within and reckon with your experiences. It will bring you catharsis, healing, and strength, all at the same time. Only then can you access the good luck that's waiting for you without sabotaging yourself or allowing anyone else to sabotage it? Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love in the week of May 20 - 26.

Five Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love May 20 - 26:

1. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, your luck in love this week will channel into your life through your intuition. So be mindful as you go about your days. If you are single, your luck will help you steer clear of those who are not in it for the right reasons while leading you to people, places, and situations that will help you glow up from within.

If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged to trust yourself and communicate your needs and listen to your partner when they express theirs too. Don't allow any third party, be it a sibling, parent, in-law, or someone else, to drive a wedge between you. That's your luck in love – to cut through the BS to get to what's real.

2. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Snake, your luck in love this week is all about laying the right foundation in romance and knowing in your heart whether you are compatible with someone or not. Don't trick yourself with excuses. If you are single, you will find true love when you step out of your comfort zone and do the unexpected.

If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged to be mindful as you engage with your significant other. Spontaneous ideas will come to you when you do this, allowing you to deepen your love and add more joy to your lives. That's your luck in love!

3. Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Dragon, we are a few months into the Year of the Dragon, and your luck is as strong as ever. If you are single, you are encouraged to purge what's old and unnecessary from your life. Energetic ties to exes or those who hurt you in the past will block you from receiving your luck in love.

If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged to trust your own counsel and not pay attention to the pettiness of third parties, be they mutual friends, family, or acquaintances. Your luck in love will shine and shut up the naysayers. All you have to do is put a spring in your step and live exactly as is right for you and your partner.

4. Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Rooster, your luck in love this week will stem from introverted pursuits or when you engage with people indoors. If you are single, you are encouraged to not give up on finding love through 21st-century means – apps and the internet. It will enable you to identify the red flags before committing to an in-person date.

If you are in a relationship, you will find your luck in love when you do little things for your partner that express your love for them. Whether this is surprising them with their favorite meal one day, buying a pair of couple bracelets so you can be close even when you are apart, or telling them you saw something that reminded you of them during the day, let your heart do the talking and the rest will fall into place.

5. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, your luck in love this week is all about recognizing the luck already in your life and sending out gratitude for it. After all, it's easy to walk down the wrong path if one doesn't recognize one's blessings.

If you are single, you will find love while working on a beloved project. This can be at the workplace, too. If you are in a relationship, you will find love when you decide that you want to deepen your relationship with your partner and take everything to the next level. What emerges from those conversations will surprise you in the best way possible!

