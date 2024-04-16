If You Can Do These 21 Hard Things, You'll Have A Major Life Advantage

Push yourself forward in all areas of life.
I always thought you needed to avoid stuff that felt uncomfortable to live a good life. Turns out comfort is great, but it’s better as a reward for living a life — with its ups and downs. Actively taking on considered risks and ‘tough’ things (the kind of things you know deep down you need to do) always felt scary at the moment. But these were the things that brought me the most psychological and real-world growth.
Here are 21 hard things you can do to give yourself a major life advantage:
1. Record a public video diary and share
Move past the fear of being perceived.
2. Lead a group
3. Cut out a bad habit
Bad habits only hold you back, so do what you can to remove at least one entirely.
4. Reach out to thank 15 people
Don't underestimate the power of gratitude.
5. Go for a 4-hour walk
Walking benefits both your mental and physical health in big ways.
6. Write and share a poem
According to research, poetry can improve your mental health by boosting your mood and combatting stress, depression, and loneliness symptoms. Surprisingly, it has also been found to improve work performance.
7. Donate to charity
8. Drop a commitment so that you focus more on less
When you over-commit, everyone loses.
9. Travel by yourself
Solo-traveling may be intimidating, but it's well worth it.
10. Write a booklet in a day
11. Volunteer somewhere for a day
12. Join a class you’d never have otherwise joined
Whether it's an exercise class you haven't considered before or something more creative, like pottery or painting, join a class that is outside of your comfort zone.
Photo: Jacob Lund / Shutterstock
13. Meditate every morning for at least 15 minutes
Start your day off right with some morning meditation.
14. Do heavy compound exercises three times a week
15. Make time for creative expression each week
Creative expression has the power to improve both mental and physical well-being, so flex those creative muscles. From writing and painting to playing an instrument and dancing, the options are endless.
16. Take a cold shower or lake swim
17. Write and share a piece of flash fiction
18. Write 1000 words every day
Whether you journal for yourself, work on a novel, or start a blog, make writing a habit.
19. Interview someone on a podcast
20. Write and share an article about a vulnerable experience
Vulnerability is an immensely powerful thing.
21. Asked to be interviewed
