One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On May 14

One card can say so much.

Written on May 13, 2024

Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 14 NassyArt, sololos from Getty Images Signature, iuliia kundova | Canva Pro
Happy Tuesday, zodiac signs. Your daily tarot card reading is here with a forecast for you in the areas of career, friendships, partnerships, dating and more. 

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for May 14, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries

Tarot card: The Hanged Man


It's goal time. Give yourself a deadline, and then decide to do what's best for you. This is the time to follow your heart. 

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles


You can navigate this time with ease if you plan things completely. Set a goal, create your action steps, make a deadline, and then get going.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini

Tarot card: The Lovers


You can make this relationship work with some effort. The question is do you want to work on the hard stuff? You have to be willing to change. It won't be easy but it's worth it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer

Tarot card: Strength, reverse


Don't be rash or impulsive. You could make mistakes. Rather than do something without thinking, consider your options carefully and pick what feels right for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo

Tarot card: Two of Swords


Spend time in nature to feel more connected with the universe and yourself. Take photos. Collect something to keep as a token. 

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles


Check things out, Virgo. Be thorough. You can stay curious and figure out what you think could be improved or not. You may feel like everything is fine, but how you will know if you don't try at first.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Isolation can have a bad rep, but it can be purposeful or even necessary when led with intention. It can allow you to see things clearly without distraction. 

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles


You desire confidence, and you can find it within yourself. If you constantly try to seek approval from others, unhappiness can see in. 

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius

Tarot card: The World


All is well with the world. Don't be discouraged if you are in a season of life that seems deathlike; the day you plant the seed is not the day you bear the fruit, meaning the harvest of your current season may not be reaped now but later. Trust in the happening before you see why it occurred.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn

Tarot card: Five of Wands


Don't worry if things aren't perfect. Even though nature is messy, look how beautiful it is. Embrace the fact that life will always come with unknowns, and letting go of control can feel freeing for you..

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune, reversed


Take a ride around town and have fun. Put on your favorite songs and let your heart fill with happiness. Life is too short to be sad, when you can choose to have fun and enjoy a moment where your worries are behind you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles


Know your worth. It may feel awkward at first, but tell yourself how amazing you are. You have so much potential inside of you, and with some work, you can bring it out and use it for the greater good.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

