One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On May 14

Happy Tuesday, zodiac signs. Your daily tarot card reading is here with a forecast for you in the areas of career, friendships, partnerships, dating and more.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for May 14, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man



It's goal time. Give yourself a deadline, and then decide to do what's best for you. This is the time to follow your heart.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles



You can navigate this time with ease if you plan things completely. Set a goal, create your action steps, make a deadline, and then get going.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers



You can make this relationship work with some effort. The question is do you want to work on the hard stuff? You have to be willing to change. It won't be easy but it's worth it.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength, reverse



Don't be rash or impulsive. You could make mistakes. Rather than do something without thinking, consider your options carefully and pick what feels right for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords



Spend time in nature to feel more connected with the universe and yourself. Take photos. Collect something to keep as a token.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles



Check things out, Virgo. Be thorough. You can stay curious and figure out what you think could be improved or not. You may feel like everything is fine, but how you will know if you don't try at first.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Isolation can have a bad rep, but it can be purposeful or even necessary when led with intention. It can allow you to see things clearly without distraction.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles



You desire confidence, and you can find it within yourself. If you constantly try to seek approval from others, unhappiness can see in.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World



All is well with the world. Don't be discouraged if you are in a season of life that seems deathlike; the day you plant the seed is not the day you bear the fruit, meaning the harvest of your current season may not be reaped now but later. Trust in the happening before you see why it occurred.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands



Don't worry if things aren't perfect. Even though nature is messy, look how beautiful it is. Embrace the fact that life will always come with unknowns, and letting go of control can feel freeing for you..

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune, reversed



Take a ride around town and have fun. Put on your favorite songs and let your heart fill with happiness. Life is too short to be sad, when you can choose to have fun and enjoy a moment where your worries are behind you.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles



Know your worth. It may feel awkward at first, but tell yourself how amazing you are. You have so much potential inside of you, and with some work, you can bring it out and use it for the greater good.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.