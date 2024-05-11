Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For May 12

Happy Sunday, zodiac signs. It's Mother's Day, and for those who celebrate, it's a wonderful time to honor love that is both nurturing and kind. Venus is in Taurus this Sunday with the Sun, Jupiter and Uranus. The Moon expresses its energy gently while in Cancer. Venus has a positive relationship with Saturn this Sunday, allowing us to embrace courage, strength, and radical acceptance. Let's see what's in store for Aries through Pisces.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on May 12:

Aries

Channel your energy into things that create a sense of comfort and love in your surroundings. Redo a bedroom and its decor. Pick up frames to put photos you love inside of them. Find a cute photo with a quote that emulates all that you desire for your future and love.

Taurus

Be honest. When dating, be clear about what you desire from the start. The more you can cast a vision for your future with someone, the easier it can be to allow the process to unfold naturally. Be open to sharing your thoughts, though, and don't be afraid to share them openly.

Gemini

Let go of expectations; today, aim to find a middle ground with a partner or potential mate. Don't let past memories have greater power than necessary. While being cautious could stop you from getting hurt, being overly cautious could prevent you from experiencing the love you so greatly desire.

Cancer

A friendship could blossom into something more. Your best friend dream could be coming true. You may find that you're falling for a person with whom you spend more time platonically because of your special connection on an intellectual level. This can be the time to admit your crush. You may discover that this person feels the same way.

Leo

Work for what you want. The past can be a wonderful teacher of the things you desire, don't want and don't need. Use this knowledge and awareness to be picky when dating. Don't be afraid to have standards in love and search for a partner willing to meet you there or halfway.

Virgo

You may learn something new about a friend. You may hear about a friend's relationship problems, and they could mirror something going on in your life. Rather than turning an old friend away, be hopeful about sharing your vulnerability right now. They will understand.

Libra

You may have to make some compromises between work and love. You could feel pulled in two different directions today. Set clear boundaries so you can enjoy both your career and the people you love.

Scorpio

You can meet someone whom you feel is truly relationship material for you right now. This person could push all the right buttons and no red flags detected. Still, take it slow and see where things go.

Sagittarius

Share what's on your mind. You may feel like you want to keep some worries and thoughts to yourself. While you may have success doing so at the start, you will still get found out. You may wear your heart on your sleeve, but your emotions are often clearly detected on your face. Be honest about your thoughts instead.

Capricorn

Today could be the start of a new honeymoon phase with you and your partner. You may feel like you're starting your relationship again all the way from the beginning. A small change can have you and your significant other feeling optimistic and excited about the future. Talk about things you'd. like to do. Let old grudges and bygones fall to the past.

Aquarius

How you feel can reflect on how you act toward others. If you need a little extra self-care and quiet today, ask for it. You can make time for your partner later when your love cup is full, and you're feeling emotionally connected.

Pisces

Little romantic words and sentiments go a long way. There's something special about putting love notes in spots where they are easily discovered. If you enjoy surprises and like to introduce your significant other to the side of you that is full of adventure and fun; today is a great day to share your playful energy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.