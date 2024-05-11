The Daily Horoscope For All 12 Zodiac Signs On May 12

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for May 12 is here, with another astrology forecast for Sunday. The Sun remains in Taurus for another week. The Moon continues to transit in Cancer before it enters Leo on Monday. Even though it's the weekend, we have what we need to make this a productive day. Let's explore what is in store for each zodiac sign in astrology, from Aries through Pisces.

Daily horoscope for May 12

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Crank up your favorite songs and get working on something meaningful. Today, aim to do one thing that grounds your mind and heart into a project. Be determined. Write out the steps you need to take to accomplish a particular goal, then commit to it by placing a timeline for when you will do each item.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You can change how you see your memories now that time has passed. Reflection on the past can reveal things you didn't recall for many years. Now that you understand the dynamics and see things in a new light consider revising how you've framed the narrative of this part of your life's story.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Socialize and get to know new people. The best way to have a positive reputation in the world is to do things with people outside of work and outside of your home. You want to have lots of great conversations and open the door to new interactions with each other. For now, keep it positive.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's never too late to reach your dream goals in life. You may have to jump through a few additional loopholes to accomplish what you thought you'd like to do earlier in life. The good thing is you bring the element of experience and grit. During the Moon's stay in your sign for one more day, remember your self-worth and what you can become.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Is it a done deal? You could jump to a conclusion prematurely today, assuming that a project, answer or decision is over. You might be surprised to discover that a barrier to change could change, thanks to the relationship between Saturn and the Moon. Be patient and remain hopeful. A new diversion in your day could occur, bringing you what you want.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Be patient under tough circumstances. Some people have a fixed mindset. You may encounter a stubborn person who has no intention of changing. You may feel frustrated, but during Moon trine Saturn, you're the mature one. Through example, you could compel a person to see things in a new light.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Get some rest. During Moon trine Saturn, take extra time to tend to your emotional and physical well-being. If possible, remove unnecessary distractions. Try not to tackle more than is required of you. If you need help from a friend or someone who knows how to handle a matter better than you do, ask for their assistance. Swallowing your pride can be wonderful, and you may discover you appreciate the process once you have done it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

If you're in college or currently traveling far from home, you may meet someone and have a romantic connection. Sparks can fly, and the meeting could impact how you view fate and destiny. While you may not stay in touch or even speak with each other, you learn a valuable lesson about romance, love and kismet. Take notes, and journal about your experience later.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sharing a home with others teaches you how to be flexible, kind, and resilient. You could feel like your personal space is being violated or threatened if you don't get the necessary downtime. Instead of assuming others know what you want, ask for it. Be specific and give parameters of what you desire and what you are trying to avoid so everyone is on the same page.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's important to have a serious conversation. You may want to air out some old laundry that has been on your mind for some time. You may find it hard to begin, so use tools that help you organize your ideas. Write a list. Keep a small bullet point list of what you want to discuss, why, the problem, and how you feel things can be resolved. This step can make your conversation more productive and focused.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Have a mindset of abundance. Today's Moon trine Saturn reminds you that money may not last forever, but what does is the investment you make in your relationships. You may find that taking inventory of your partnerships and people who matter in your life helps you maintain a long-term positive outlook.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You're ready for more. You're ready to experience the greatness that life can bring. You may have to push things to rise to the surface on social media or in your personal life. However, these things are coming up for you now because you've outgrown fear and embraced courage.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.