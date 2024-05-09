Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 10

The weekend begins, and now that we are starting Friday with the Moon entering Cancer, it's time to settle down and enjoy the good things in life. We are ready for comforts and casual conversations. Delight yourself by spending time with quality friendships. Cultivate a sense of home as you embrace your personal space, perhaps planning something fun in your backyard. Here's what the tarot cards reveal for each zodiac sign mid-Taurus season while the Moon blesses us with Cancer's energy.

Daily tarot card reading for each zodiac sign on May 10:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups



Friendship and unity can be one of your greatest assets, Aries. Yes, in networking, but also for strength and comfort in personal life. Good relationships sweeten life and make it that much more fulfilling. Today, you can ponder how to be a better friend and notice those who stand by your side.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups



You are ready to freely give and receive love, Taurus! To fully experience it, you may need to add or remove old behaviors. Neil Strauss said, "Uncommunicated expectations are premeditated resentments." Today, you level up your relationships through what you put in and the communication you engage in.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords



This card represents someone seemingly stuck or held captive, Gemini, but truly has the power to free themselves by taking off the blindfold and walking away. Today invites you into a space to become aware of what control you have to level up your life and break off some struggles. It may be time to say goodbye to old ways of thinking or doing.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool



You have endless potential, Cancer. And doing something daring can be how you step into all of it. Playing big can be scary, but high risk sometimes equates to a higher reward. Don't let fear hold you back from much goodness.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles



You are on the right track, Leo. Don't lose hope even if it seems like you're hitting a plateau or taking steps backward. Our journey in life isn't linear; even in the ups and downs, we are moving forward! Trust in where you are at.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

You're doing better than you think, Virgo. Additionally, perception is everything. Walls can seem to be crashing down in your mind, but time, effort and a shift can make a radical difference. Instead of striving for perfection, celebrate the wins and have grace for any losses. If you're feeling stuck, you may release ideas about what should be happening for what it actually is and trust.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands



You may not realize all you are capable of, Libra; chances are, you are underestimating yourself. This doesn't mean you are perfect or won't make mistakes, but when you fully apply yourself, big things — greater than you could imagine — can come to fruition.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

The different seasons of life are unique, and each time in our lives is only lived once. You can find hope in the promise of change and evolution. You can also allow it to spark gratitude and be present where you are. You may not like everything about your current situation, but there may be some positives or aspects you can shed light on and enjoy.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Wands



There is a quote that says, "It won't be your turn to win until you can celebrate others." This may or may not be accurate, but it does reveal the importance of honoring others, especially before "your time" has come. Their wins are not your loss. Feeling inferior when they arise can reveal insecurities in your heart. Take a moment to reflect on where you stand or how you react to others' successes.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles



You love to show up for people, Capricorn, but it can lead you overcomitted if no boundaries are established. Get to know your limits and learn how to say no when needed. Remember, your yes to one thing is a no to something else, and vice versa.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed



It's okay to be unsure about something, Aquarius. In that case, however, don't act hastily. Instead, you can reflect on your goals or visions and decide in alignment with them. They can serve as your guide!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles



This card represents caring, nurturing energy for both yourself and others! Your love is an impactful gift, Pisces, and today invites you to show it. Assess your personal needs, if you can overflow into others, or if you need some time to fill back up.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.