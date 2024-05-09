Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For May 10, During Venus Cazimi

The rays of Venus are being 'burned' by the Sun during our love horoscope for May 10, 2024. The Sun will travel with Venus for about two weeks until they finally break free of each other and Venus becomes 'reborn'. For some zodiac signs, this means focusing on work or how they appear to the public. A few zodiac signs may feel a bit numb in love and need time to heal. Let's see how this energy affects each zodiac sign's love horoscope this Friday.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on May 10:

Aries

Some call love an easy-flowing river, while others say you must work to make a relationship last. The Sun conjunct Venus in Taurus reminds you that your relationships are a mix of both. During this energy, reflect on what you desire. Take inventory of the grudges you hold from the past and work through them toward healing. Make new memories over the weekend, and memorialize them with photos, tokens of appreciation and lots of fun conversations about how your day made you feel.

Taurus

Some days are better than others, and when the Sun is conjunct Venus in your sign, love can be masked by work, position, or the need to be seen. The Sun outshines Venus when it's cazimi, and this may be a day when you have to make an effort to receive love, feel love or choose relationships over work and career. Don't feel guilty, though, if you have to place certain things on the back burner for one day. Communication is essential.

Gemini

Love can be blinding, and during the Sun conjunct Venus, you may not be able to see someone's intentions if they are impure or with motive. Take things in love slowly so you can tune in to your feelings. Listen to what friends say about someone you're dating who is new. Pay attention to red and green flags when they present themselves to you.

Cancer

The love of a friend may seem to be more than what you had initially thought it was. During the Sun conjunct Venus, a person's crush can be concealed very well, but in your heart, you can sense that they like you more than just a friend. This energy of Venus cazimi can create confusion in love. Rather than guess, confront. Address your feelings head-on to see what happens. Take a person's statement for fact instead of believing what you think before asking.

Leo

It's could be 'just another work day' for you, Leo. As the Sun conjunct Venus brings out a strong desire to win at your job, even if it's your day off. You may catch yourself overthinking about what you can improve in your professional life. Try to take this thinking cap off, especially if you're on a date or have plans with your partner. Write ideas down, but if possible, enjoy the moment you have been given. Be intentional. Ask your significant other to hold you accountable if you slip up.

Virgo

A know-it-all. The Sun conjunct Venus brings out the people who seem to know so much and want to share it with others. This day can be a wonderful time to make the most of the energy. Attend a seminar where you can hear an expert lecturer speak. Go to a local play and show your support to the community. Consider reading opinion pieces or if you see an up-and-coming author, share their content to give thems some social media visibility.

Libra

You could be the recipient of something you truly want or need. The Sun conjunct Venus brings your love life into the limelight, and it could be challenging to express the gratitude you feel. You can write a thank you letter or offer to take your partner out for a treat to say thank you. You can give them a nice thank-you gift, too. Figuring out what their love language is can help you know what the best way to say you appreciate them would be.

Scorpio

This is a wonderful day for focusing on the public side of your relationship or singleness. You are more visible during the Sun conjunct Venus, as is your love life. Post the best photos of you and your partner, showing how much in love you are. Hold hands when in public. Don't be ashamed to show public displays of attention. Be kind and complimentary toward one another over the weekend. Plan a special night out where you both dress up and enjoy time on the town.

Sagittarius

You attract who you are, so during the Sun conjunct Venus, focus on the good in yourself. If you're in a relationship or not, it doesn't matter. The way you care for yourself, your health and your well-being all contribute to your outlook in love and life. Play piano. Do a drop-in class for dance. Visit a bookstore and savor the silence. Have a mini spa day and treat yourself to get your nails and hair done. Have a beautiful day.

Capricorn

Isn't it nice to have someone see how much you're loved? During the Sun conjunct Venus, it's the perfect time to send someone a flower bouquet or to your partner. Enjoy a few forehead kisses. Make an excuse for holding hands, especially if you've stopped doing so after dating for a bit. Order a fun t-shirt that claims you're someone's boyfriend or girlfriend. Be open about how you feel.

Aquarius

Home is where your heart is, and it's a beautiful feeling when you first walk into your house, and there's a photo of you and your significant other. During Sun conjunct Venus, think about how you can share your lives together. Maybe start a Twitch account and play video games as a team. Make a couple's photo album for your coffee table, create a collage of all your trips, and write down your love story for others to read.

Pisces

Words are wonderful, but actions are where it's at. During the Sun conjunct Venus, it's the perfect time to focus on the tangible aspects of your relationship. Do things your partner can visibly see, like help with the chores, or write a small love note and drop it in the mail to surprise them. Make their favorite meal or devise a signature dish you create together and have it on the same day of each week. Purchase a star in your partner's name.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.