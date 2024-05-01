The One-Card Tarot Horoscope Reading For May 2

A peak into your subconscience mind.

Written on May 01, 2024

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for May 2 provides insight and wisdom for Thursday.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries

Tarot card: The Sun

Chin up, Aries! This tarot card denotes a brilliant day filled with opportunities and abundance. Lean into this energy and be productive. You will produce incredible results. Grit is your super power!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus

Tarot card: The Tower

Be careful. When a person receives this tarot card, it indicates sudden trouble. You will see that this incident is short-lived; however, it's always best to be on high alert. Watch your back.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini

Tarot card: The Moon

Ouch. Betrayal cuts like a knife. You may realize your expectations are more than a person cares to deliver. You may find it easier to let them do their own thing, and you do theirs. Forgiveness for shortcomings is key. 

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Inventive thinking and inspirational thought is key to your success today. This tarot card denotes a beautifully productive time period. the small things that held you back soon disappear.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You don't mind bending the rules if necessary; however today can be frustrating if you want to take a risk or start something new. A sibling could be the voice of reason in your life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo

Tarot card: The Magician

So many talents, and so little time. You want to be everywhere all at once. Only one person can be at the top, so if it's anyone, you'd prefer it to be you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra

Tarot card: The Star

Take a spiritual approach to life's problems. Prayer is a wonderful way to reconnect with your higher power. You can be in prayer all day to help you release your worries and feel optimistic about a problem you face. 

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio

Tarot card: Death

A breakup is never easy. You're going through the grieving process right now, which feels painful and dark. It may feel like your pain will never end, but it will. Things take time to process and heal.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius

Tarot card: The Devil

When you decide to give up something that you do all the time — smoking, swearing, drinking or eating junk food — it's always more difficult to avoid it at the beginning. Give yourself a few days. This temptation will pass.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You have your way of doing things, and they have theirs. Meet in the middle. Compromise can feel like you're settling, but it may be the quickest path to peace in your relationship. 

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Being organized can challenge the sharpest Type A personality. Try to create a system. Finding what works for you takes time; expect there to be a few adjustments to make along the way. 

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Creativity is messy, and being imaginative is complex. Allow yourself the freedom to play and color outside the lines. When the momentum hits, and you're in a zone, don't focus so much on being structured . Instead, allow your ideas to flow. Then, sort them out.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

