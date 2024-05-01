Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For May 2

Love changes things, and it also changes us. Pluto retrograde has begun, and now that the planet of transformation wakes us up to new insights, we are ready to adapt and make improvements. Lucky for us, Mars, the planet of desire is in it's home sign. Venus is at home in Taurus. Find out what this means for your zodiac sign this Thursday.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on May 2:

Aries

In a relationship, you invest time, love, and intimate parts of yourself. For such a crucial part of life, today serves as a reminder to use wisdom and discretion with whom you choose to invest as a partner and how you do so. Stick to your values, and don't settle. Don't be afraid to welcome loved ones' thoughts, as excitement and attraction can cause your judgment to be somewhat blind-sighted.

Advertisement

Taurus

You deserve self-love, Taurus, and you can't build the life you deserve without it. Today is a great day to begin or continue on your journey of doing so. This may look like sticking to the promises you give yourself or giving grace when you need it. Remember, you are a human, and mere moments don't define you as a person. It may be helpful to you to view yourself as a friend would. It can be easy to be unnecessarily harsh on ourselves.

Advertisement

Gemini

Friendships make life, Gemini, and today serves as a reminder to be there for your friends. In their hardships, remind them they are not alone, and let your actions speak those words, too. Maybe send them groceries, some money for their favorite coffee, or bundle up on the couch and offer a space to vent.

Advertisement

Cancer

Much of your impact on others can stem from modeling how you carry yourself. Today, look within and notice how you view yourself. Work on building your self-esteem. Avoid bad habits that only deteriorate it, like comparison, being overly critical, and lacking grace, and instead cultivate compassion.

Leo

Relationship changes can be just like any other change: hard. You grieve the memories you had while also grieving the future you foresaw. To soften the hardship, you can lean on faith and comfort during this time; trust in the ultimate plan and know better days and even greater things are coming.

Advertisement

Virgo

Today, you may gain clarity on a situation. In these moments, some things are hard to process, but something you need to know. You can regulate yourself through breathwork and grounding. With the new insight, you may talk about your feelings and decide how to do things.

Libra

Respect is a fundamental part of a healthy relationship, Libra. Be conscious of how you speak to your partner, and notice how they talk to you, too. You can decipher respect through how they honor your boundaries, the way in which they speak to you, and overall regard for how they treat you. Don't be afraid to communicate or take action where needed.

Advertisement

Scorpio

There is comfort in having a space that feels like home to return to after whatever you face during the day. Pay attention to what cultivates comfort in your heart and apply it more. There may also be people who feel like home to you. Let them know how much you appreciate them and prioritize quality time!

Sagittarius

The beauty you see in others reflects the beauty in yourself, Sagittarius. Do not be deceived; beauty and value take many forms. With this knowledge, work on expressing yourself without reservation. You can trust that those who are meant for you will find you when you are fully yourself. What a beautiful thing to have people around you who love you for all you are!

Advertisement

Capricorn

Thinking about the future and curating a vision is beautiful, especially with someone you love. Today, you can bring up the conversation about plans and do something you love with your partner. Take a bike ride or walk. Maybe take a grocery trip and meal prep for the rest of the week!

Aquarius

Self-care isn't restricted to bubble baths and mirror affirmations; it's a way of life. Cultivate a loving inner voice and grace for yourself. You can notice any self-sabotaging behaviors and put in the work to do what's ultimately best for you, even if it's the hardest.

Advertisement

Pisces

There is a reason the rearview mirror is smaller than the windshield, Pisces. Today invites you to no longer fixate on the past but press toward the future in faith and commitment. The past cannot be changed, but the present is in your hands. So much newness and goodness are waiting for you; don't miss it by ruminating on the past.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.