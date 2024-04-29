Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 30, 2024

The tarot cards have been laid out for each zodiac sign this Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Here's what we can anticipate for life, love, business, friendships, and romantic relationships.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

'Whatever is true, beautiful, noble, meditate on these things' is a powerful quote for where you are in your life currently. Life can be a bit stressful at times, so rather than feel sad, turn on some music that warms your heart. Connect with nature. Read poetry or make art. Keep your eyes on the stars.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Be patient. A confirmation for a meeting or some type of contractual agreement may be delayed due to unforeseen reasons. This can be frustrating, especially if other things hinge on one specific decision. You can try to force it along or wait. Either way, patience is needed.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

You might think doing nothing can cause less harm than other options, but silence communicates apathy and lack of care. If you have the power to take an action, and it's the right thing to do, then this tarot card is stating to follow through on what you perceive is necessary.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

Surprise! Something you wanted for a long time is coming your way. Your joy is about to be complete. Waiting could have caused you to feel like your hopes would never be fulfilled, but the universe had plans to work on your character. Waiting can make you appreciate what you get now more than ever.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Love is blinding. You overlooked a red flag, and now that it's right before your eyes, it's hard not to spot it. Loving someone unconditionally is a daily choice; however, certain traits can feel like dealbreakers. Now that you have clarity, you may need to choose what is best with this new information.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Your heart is open, and that's why you fall hard and fast for someone when you like them. This is a sign to be mindful of your emotions. Try to control what you feel by placing a desire for friendship as a top priority. Remember, Virgo, first things first.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Focus on the give and take of your relationships. People enter a relationship, they each have specific strengths and weaknesses that they bring to the table. What makes the exchange special is knowing you can share these intimate parts of your personality with one another. Express how happy they make you, and how much you enjoy being there for them, too.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

It's good to listen. There are times when you ought to ignore a friend's advice because it's inaccurate or not rooted in facts; however, you need discernment right now. Ask yourself if you're resisting advice because you are stubborn or for another reason. Being curious in this manner may save you heartache and pain in the future.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

You want to be there for everyone, and that can put too many things on your plate at one time. You may not want to pick and choose one thing over another. You fear missing out! But it's necessary to bring focus and productivity to the day. You don't have to say no to everything — prioritize.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Is money more important than other things like love, happiness, or peace? Money is a tool that makes life easier; so if the pursuit of wealth is straining relationships or causing more problems than you can solve pull back and see why. It could be the attitude and approach is hurtful and needs a to soften.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

A wonderful female friend features strongly in your day. This could be a mom, aunt, best friend, teacher or boss. But, she brings a sense of love, nurture and harmony into your world. It's wonderful to have a person whose like a breath of fresh air.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You are meticulous when someone gives you a something valuable. You don't like to waste anything, and you truly try your hardest to be a good steward of what life gives you. Today, you'll need to be more careful than usual because there's a chance you could unknowingly waste what you have. Know what you have and. use it wisely.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.