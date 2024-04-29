Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 30 — The Moon Enters Aquarius

It's time to celebrate our uniqueness, zodiac signs. The Sun is in Taurus. The Moon will enter Aquarius, ruler of the internet, astrology, the occult and everything related to what makes each individual different. We are social-minded and eager to help others in need. Tuesday through Thursday are great days to pioneer social causes. Here's how this energy effects us, using astrology.

Horoscopes for each zodiac sign on April 30, 2024

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to come up for a breath of air and get to know people better. The Moon enters Aquarius, bringing focus to your professional network. Reach out and schedule a coffee chat with someone you'd like to work with in the future. Follow up on leads or potential clients to see what their needs are and prepare to meet them.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to focus, Taurus. The Moon enters Aquarius, bringing focus to your career. Schedule business meetings and prepare in advance. With six planets in your sign, you can be a powerhouse right now. However, power needs to be matched with fortitude and kindness, as both Mars and Venus are still in unsteady degrees. Try to avoid sending mixed signals.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What do you want to learn, Gemini? The Moon enters Aquarius, bringing focus to your academic pursuits. Grab a few books you've promised yourself to read and make a reading plan you can stick to this week. Join a chess club or an online horticulture group to improve your botany skills. If you've always wanted to stargaze, pull out your telescope and start studying the stars!

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Write your thoughts down, but if you use a journal or diary, safeguard it. The Moon enters Aquarius, bringing focus to your secret sector. Things can come out that you prefer others don't see. Thoughts can be misinterpreted, and if you prefer to keep your deepest ponderings private, consider moving them to a location that is harder to access, like an online journal or one with a lock.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Do you long to feel free? You may get a bite of the independence bug today. The Moon enters Aquarius, bringing focus to your commitment sector. This may be the perfect time to ask a partner for personal space to get some me-time in or to grab a bite to eat with your bestie. If you're single, enjoy the moment and choose activities that make you happiest. Play a game online with cyber friends. Open a dating profile, or close one and socialize in real life

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Some errands need to be done, and they may not be your favorite ones to complete. The Moon enters Aquarius, bringing focus to your daily routine, and since we are focused on Aquarian energy, it's best to complete the type that requires you to be in front of your computer, making calls and online. If you have a budget, important documents to file, correspondence to return the next few days are perfect to do so.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Inspiration arrives. The Moon enters Aquarius, bringing focus to your creativity. Get some knitting done while watching your favorite crime shows or catch up on painting, jewelry making or baking a cake you recently saw on TikTok. Put family photos into a photo album with fun stickers to share with your children or friends. Let your inner muse express itself freely.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's time to celebrate the gift of love with people closest to you. The Moon enters Aquarius, bringing focus to your home. When was the last time you told your relatives how special they are to you? Order your mom or grandma flowers for Mother's Day. Pick up your partner's favorite cake just because. Treat yourself to a family movie night. Have fun with lots of laughs.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Light-hearted chats and moonlight fun are the tone of the day. The Moon enters Aquarius, bringing focus to your communication. While most people prefer a video call over texting, tonight encourages sending and sharing reels, texting friends and keeping things simple, playful and centered on love.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A lot is going on in the world of finance, and it's always good to read the latest news and trends on the subject. The Moon enters Aquarius, bringing focus to your money. Sign up for white papers that involve investments you're making. If you are curious about what's happening in the crypto world, a quick Google search can give you insight and something to talk about at your next friend get-together.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's good to know what's going on with your personal information. The Moon enters your sign, Aquarius, bringing focus to your identity. So, do a little safety check to see if your passwords have been exposed. You can check your dark web alerts on Gmail or with your credit card company. If it's been a while since you updated your passwords, consider doing so this week.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

People are mirrors, so if you spot something in a person that you dislike, check yourself, too. The Moon enters Aquarius, focusing on your hidden enemies, making this a great season of personal growth. Work on self-development, including your faith, spirituality and ability to be alone and at peace within yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.