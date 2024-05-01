The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Follow Their Hearts In Love On May 2

On May 2, we've got a chance to improve our lot in life. Because the Moon aligns with Venus while squaring with Jupiter, we can safely assume that this change will affect our relationships. Thursday brings us laughter and joy, much of which will be out of relief. It's not terrible when you think about it.

With this Venus/Jupiter lunar event, we'll likely see three zodiac signs find their way back home. If we've been having trouble in our romantic relationships, we'll figure out what means most to us and go with it. Because it's a Venus/Jupiter transit, we know that whatever happens will be good.

Hey, we're working on it. We've wanted things to improve for a while now, and that's only natural. But here's the thing: Our efforts started to gel on Thursday, and we can see a 'happy' outcome here. It's a lot easier to get to than we thought. So, the whole idea of improvement comes to us when we realize that it's possible. We make it happen, and we’ll reap the benefits of this improvement for years to come.

3 zodiac signs who follow their hearts in love on May 2

1. Aries

GW from Canvalutionaries, JaySi from Getty Images Pro | Canva Pro

Standing still and observing is not the way you get things done. While you are someone who does the research and spends time trying to figure out the best way to go about doing something when it comes to your love life, your feeling is, "Let's get this done right now." Thursday has you working towards the outcome, and with the help of a Venus/Jupiter transit, things look pretty optimistic.

You're all in as soon as you see that things could work out. You are the person who will give it your all and not hold back on the way there. You'll find that this Thursday, your main objective is to see what you can improve in your romantic relationships and try to stay open to see what your partner has to offer. They have plenty of suggestions, which makes you feel less alone in the effort-making department.

It's thrilling to know that your partner is just as interested in keeping the relationship going as you are. That doesn't mean looking at you lovingly but stepping up and offering suggestions. This impresses you the most, letting you know you've found a keeper. Nice going, Aries.

2. Taurus

GW from Canvalutionaries, JaySi from Getty Images Pro | Canva Pro

You've known for a while now that if your relationship is to last, there must be a serious 'talk' between you and your partner. You may find that Thursday is a good day to make that happen, as you'll receive a cosmic booster in the form of a potent and valuable Venus/Jupiter transit. This transit is no joke, Taurus. Use it, as it's here for you, right now.

You have seen some stuff go down in your relationship that is a NO GO, and you aren't here to let it slide. But, you are also not ready to say 'bye -bye' to the person you're with, because the truth is that you love them. What you have built together is worth salvaging. You are also optimistic enough to believe that you can do more than salvage things, but that you can encourage and believe in what you want to save. In other words, you are not ready to give up just yet.

So, it's time to use that Venus/Jupiter transit and go for it, Taurus. It's worth one more try, and if you get something out of it, that's the baby step you need. Listen and learn, as Thursday is here to teach you and your partner what is real, valuable, and what should stay or go. Listen with your heart, and process with your mind.

3. Scorpio

GW from Canvalutionaries, JaySi from Getty Images Pro | Canva Pro

This Thursday, Scorpio, you'll see a radical change in your friendship. Just as you start to believe that things couldn't change, you'll easily be convinced that something is here. It's worth paying close attention to. During the Venus/Jupiter alignment, you will suddenly feel like there's promise here. Whoa, how the heck did that suddenly open up?

Well, that's the lesson of the day, Scorpio. We live in a flux state, and everything can change instantly, which is why, in your case, you will be all the more surprised when you notice that you're not the only one who wants to see a positive transformation in the romance. Your partner is just as eager and keen to see things improve. Who knew such a good day was in store? (Hint: the universe knows)

May 2 shows you that you never know. You can never say 'never,' either, because the truth is, there's always hope, and there's always a chance, especially when you and your partner put your heads together and decide that it's worth it. Thursday's as good a day as any to make that happen, so why not give it a spin? Our friendly neighborhood planets are all for it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.