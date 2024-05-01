2 Zodiac Signs Overcome Their Past & Experience Abundance On May 2

An abundant mindset realizes that what lies before you will undoubtedly be better than anything from the past. This comes down to genuinely believing that life's best moments are in the future. You can rest easy with hope trust and acceptance that, with perseverance and dedication, you can reach the pinnacle of any dream.

May 2, Pluto, the alchemist of the zodiac, stations retrograde in Aquarius. Pluto represents transformation, so beginning this Thursday, you can find meaning in past events, heal from them, and make them into something that benefits you and others. Your past doesn't have to interfere with the beautiful future you choose to manifest.

2 zodiac signs will experience abundance on May 2, 2024

1. Capricorn

Abundance Affirmation: I have an abundant future.

Despite what it may seem like at times, there is no rush to create the life that you dream of. No clock is running out of time or an urgency to reach a certain milestone by a particular date on a calendar. The process of creating your future is of as much importance as being able to enjoy it once it arrives. Let yourself slow down during this period and focus on the small ways you can increase your financial abundance while also letting yourself enjoy what you have already created.

It's time for ou to reflect on the pa and tying up loose ends from September 1 to November 19 represents a major phase of your life. Instead of approaching life through a mentality of lack, you can see that there doesn’t need to be a fear of slipping back to where you were. You have come far enough now that it would be impossible to go back to how things used to be, but you need to embrace that to truly receive all of the abundance headed your way.

#pluto #retrograde ♬ original sound - Haley Comet 💫 @haleycometastrology Pluto Retrograde 2024 wisdom: This world can take a lot from you — but it can never take away your inner strength. This is your invitation to realize the outer world will never empower you / validate you to the degree that you want + need, as that is only a gift you can give yourself #astrology

Starting Thursday through September 1, you can mentally and emotionally leave the past behind you. Doing so helps you believe in yourself more and to gratefully appreciate how far you’ve come. If you fear losing what you’ve acquired, you won't enjoy it. Use the past to see how it made you stronger.

2. Libra

Abundance Affirmation: I create abundant joy in my life.

Aquarius energy governs your house of joy, creativity, childhood dreams, and commitment. As Pluto stations retrograde in this air sign on Thursday, May 2, you will have a breakthrough opportunity to move beyond who you were into the person you are meant to become. While this energy may begin with the mental shifts toward what you chose to give your energy to, it will also show up in your external life with the choices you make as you prioritize yourself.

Pluto in Aquarius can help you to work on a former childhood dream. You can heal wounds or conditioning that still play a role in the background of your life. It’s important to reflect on your inner story or dialogue; your thoughts can affect how you manifest abundance through your actions. Only you can choose to leave the past behind, but when you fully understand that everything good or bad had to occur to have you reach this moment, you can also find acceptance and gently let go.

To use Pluto in Aquarius to manifest more joy and abundance in your life, it will be important to listen to your inner self, which is also why ensuring the ideas and thoughts you are entertaining are yours and no one else’s. Let yourself approach life with the mentality of happiness and playfulness. You release the idea that you ever needed to struggle for what you dream of. Instead, you can joyfully enjoy the process. As you create distance from what shaped you into the person you are, you experience great confidence along your life path, making this your most amazing chapter yet.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.