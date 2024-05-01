How The Astrology Forecast For May 2024 Brings Positive Energy To 3 Zodiac Signs All Month

Receiving and giving are the themes of May 2024. After all, it's the season of Taurus, with Gemini bringing up the rear. Three zodiac signs will have the best monthly horoscopes during this time. First, here are everyone's messages for the month. Mercury conjunct North Node in Aries will positively influence the first week of May. It's a potent blend that will inspire new ideas and fresh adventures, leading to life-changing events and incredible personal growth. Let your courage be your anchor, and move forward with pride!

Advertisement

May is also AAPI Heritage Month, so look forward to more diversity and collaborative efforts this month. In the second week, the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter in Taurus appear as cosmic benefactors, so all efforts and hard work will directly lead to good fortune and concrete results. Look out for impromptu glow-ups, too.

The last two weeks of May are influenced by the Sun in Gemini (after Gemini Season begins on May 20), Jupiter and Venus in Taurus, and Sun conjunct Venus in Gemini (after the Venus transit). This blend of Gemini and Taurus energies can only lead to new friends, good times, and excellent opportunities to showcase your style. So don't miss out on this window! The more receptive you are to new experiences, the easier it will be for the collective cosmic blessings to flow into your life. Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best monthly horoscopes for May.

Advertisement

3 zodiac signs with the best horoscopes in May 2024

1. Leo

Leo, the first half of May 2024 will be a calm and steady period for you. Any endeavors you begin now (or began more recently) will start to show good results and a promising future. You will do well, though, if you keep the operations small, whether this message relates to your love life, career, or something else. Let the cosmic forces work for you behind the scenes.

The second half of May will be more emotionally taxing, but the outcome will be positive. You are urged to take your emotional and psychic well-being seriously and purge any burdens or energetic ties holding you back. Deep soul healing and a lightness of spirit await you.

If you feel called to, play more sports this month. Let your body and blood connect you to your fire sign side. This will positively influence your focus and decisiveness. Red-colored crystals will also bring you luck at this time.

Advertisement

2. Taurus

Taurus, the first half of May 2024 promises to be a relaxing period if you allow yourself the freedom to indulge in self-care activities and not feel guilty about it. Some of you struggle with people-pleasing. If you consciously try, you can free yourself from that burden. Only good surprises and pleasant interactions and conversations await you on this path.

The second half of May will bring an important decision to your doorstep. It can be about higher education, where to go next as a location-independent traveler, or what to do about your love life. Don't be hasty when this happens. Ground yourself and refuse to let your anxieties dictate the day. Meditation can help, and so can yoga or some other calming practice.

Journaling is also highlighted as an excellent activity for you this month. It will help you build yourself up and address the internal blocks that may stop you from going the distance. Lapis Lazuli and Clear Quartz are excellent crystals to work with this month.

Advertisement

3. Gemini

Gemini, the first half of May 2024 will be a period of introspection and new ideas for you. Don't confuse this with introversion. The cosmic forces will bring out your extroverted side, but there's a call here to listen and observe more so you can be more practical and well-considered about what you do. New friendships also await on this path.

The second half of May will bring back some people from your past (for some of you). It may be an ex who hasn't gotten over you, a childhood friend who has your contact info recently, or even an ex-boss who wants you to work for them again. Let your heart guide you in this so you know which chapters to reopen, which ones to close, and which ones to take a second look at.

If you feel called to, wear more yellow this month. It will bring more positivity to your life. You can also place yellow flowers (fake or real) on your work desk or in a prominent position in your home.

Advertisement

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.