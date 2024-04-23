Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For April 24, 2024

We are in the middle of a change, zodiac signs, and this is why it's always nice to get a single tarot card reading to see what to expect. April 24, marks the last day of Mercury retrograde during a Moon in Scorpio. What does this mean for you? Read on to find out.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Sit back and relax, Aries. Today is a great day for reading a book. If you have any unfinished books to listen to on Audible, make it a point to tune in during a drive home from work or while on your evening walk. Allow yourself to feel your emotions and process them in writing or by doing something you enjoy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Strength can be silent resolve. You may feel like you have to defend your position. You don't have to push your weight around to earn the respect you deserve. You can set a boundary, and should the line get crossed, stand your ground and be firm.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Your life was never meant to be a group project. You have a lot of things you need to work through. But do you have to ask for everyone's opinion? Decisions do not require think-tanks or calls to confirm you are right. Your self will know the truth. Let it guide the way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Friends can motivate you to be the best version of yourself. You see someone doing great and think you would love to do well. You might be inspired by their decision to start exercising, lose weight or begin a business. You are motivated and driven; this little push helps you to see how much so.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Your intuition is sharp and accurate. Listen to yourself when you hear that still, small voice telling you to pay attention to a small red flag. You don't have to try to be nice or wait for someone to change when they say sorry. If you're feeling uncomfortable, do what you need to do.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

An impulse purchase may lead to buyer's remorse. So when you first bought an item, you truly thought you needed it. It was supposed to bring you lots of joy. Now you see it and think you'd rather have the money in the bank. It's OK to admit you were wrong. Be sure to act quickly and not let the return window run out.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Death

Endings are super hard, but they help you to see who you truly are, what you were thinking then that was 'off' and how to make adjustments. This is how you grow into a stronger, more resilient person. You have experiences that bring sadness and discomfort; change and move forward stronger and better.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

You're healing. When you have so much going on in your mind, it's not the time to make major life-changing decisions. Don't jump into a new relationship or move in with an ex after a breakup because you want to save the relationship. Instead, take your time until the emotions start to level out. When your mind is clear, you may see things differently.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You have a great idea, and it's time to take action on it. If you want to write a book, create the outline. If you want to make a business, start writing your business plan. A little step in that direction will move you closer to your goals.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

The hard times are over. You had a lot of unnecessary challenges and obstacles, but now it's smooth sailing. At first, you may wonder when the rug will be pulled out beneath you because you're so used to it. The calm after the storm is here, and once you realize your life is secure, it will feel so amazing to you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Not everyone will see all the effort and work you've put into your life. Much of what you do is behind-the-scenes action. This is why it's often a good idea to mention that you did a certain task or were part of the process or conversation. It's not bad to toot your own horn or humblebrag. It's fair to let others know you participated and got things done.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

You're ready to come out of your shell to show the world you have something important to say. The spiritual insights you receive daily are meant to help you and grow others. Don't be afraid to open up and share your life's experiences or thoughts.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.