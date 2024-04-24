Horoscopes For April 25, 2024 — Mercury Retrograde Ends

It's time to celebrate, zodiac signs. We have survived Mercury's first retrograde of 2024. Mercury direct starts, and even though we may continue to experience some of the challenges related to the shadow period, life is ready to move forward. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign's horoscope this Thursday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Ah, a breath of fresh air can be taken now that Mercury stations direct in your sign. You didn't get an easy start during your season, but now all the ideas, plans and things you hoped to due earlier in April can now begin. This is a great time to focus on your personal goals and dreams. Write a list. Set an intention. The first day of Mercury Direct is powerful, that energy transfers into your choices and actions, too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A problematic situation that has been a challenge to work through will start to lessen and you can begin to feel less stress. Mercury direct in your enemy sector can be a positive event. An ex who had been trying to reconnect may get the hint and lose interest. A person who may have been a distraction can have less of an impact on your schedule. This is a day to hit the restart button and commit to a positive mindset. Things are looking up!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Friendships and networking with others may have felt a bit lackluster; however, now that Mercury Direct is taking place in Aries, you can see your hard work paying off. The seeds of good will you've planted over the last few weeks will start to show signs of hope. You may hear back from people you tried to connect with but couldn't. You may get more opportunities to socialize and enter the inner circle of a group that is meaningful to you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your career aspirations start to improve during Mercury direct. Now that this planet's retrograde is over in your work sector, you may feel more productive and empowered at your job. Job offers can come through. A new project that has been on hold may pick back up again. If you're hoping to expand your job role, you can ask for more responsibility now and see growth.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mental clarity is here, Leo, especially now that Mercury direct is in your personal philosophy sector. This is a great time to start journalling again. If you have some things you want to explore with regard to religious texts, ancient teachings, philosophy or historical study, this is the time to do it. You can have fun learning new things, including traveling to places and visiting museums, taking a tour or taking a tour with a guide.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Certain resources may have been tough to access; however, with Mercury Direct in your shared money sector, there can be a breakthrough on loans. A check could come in the mail. You may be given a gift of some sort of inheritance or a partner may come into money that improves life for you both. This is a great time to start researching loans, money-making opportunities or anticipating monetary gifts from friends or a family member.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Things in your love life may have felt like they weren't going how you wanted them, too. Now that Mercury is direct, you may notice scheduling conflicts lessen, and you will have more opportunities to connect with someone you want to know better. This is a great day to update your dating app or accept a date to go out with someone you've been chatting with online. Things are going to be moving forward soon!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You love it when things are exactly as you'd like them to be, so now that Mercury direct is here, you're ready to experience an energy boost to your daily routines. It's a great day to fill your schedule with the things you could not get to—doctor's appointments, small errands, a fitness routine, and organizing your home. Decluttering or early spring cleaning is great to plan for the weekend.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Have you felt a creative block? Mercury is direct in your art sector, so you may feel those mental juices flow again. You may find that you're ready and able to tackle a new creative project. After a lull in your artistic expression, try new things. Go to places you've not been to before. Expand your mind. You don't have to spend money unnecessarily, but you can do a few things for free like go to a park or observe a sunset.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Family life is about to improve, Capricorn. With Mercury direct in your home sector, it's the perfect time to plan for Mother's Day—order flowers (for yourself or a parent). Make your travel plans if you need to buy tickets or put in a time-off request for work. Female, maternal-like figures can portray strongly in your life for the rest of this week. You may find a maternal mentor if you've been looking for one.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Communication starts to flow during Mercury direct's first day. If you have emails to go through, now is a great day to handle emails and other forms of correspondence. Fill out the necessary paperwork, especially things like work requests. Need quotes for automobile repairs? This is a great day to call around and get prices for tires, a tune-up or a new car.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's time to save money, and spend what you do have wisely. Mercury direct in Aries allows you to use some of your frugal skills to work on improving your credit score or budget. Consider what tools you need to help you track spending, cut corners or unsubscribe to services you no longer use but are still paying for.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.