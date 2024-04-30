5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest The First Week Of May 2024

Luck finds those willing to grab their destiny and not allow naysayers to mess it up for them. That's the energy of this week, and five Chinese zodiac signs will be the luckiest under its influence: Rooster, Pig, Horse, Rat, and Goat.

No matter how wonderful the exteriors might be, if the internal structures are not strong, everything will eventually come crashing down. So don't wait for luck to turn your life into a dream. Dream big and take action so you have the proper internal scaffolding to bear good fortune when it comes knocking on your doorstep.

Staying grounded and cultivating a growth mindset can help tremendously in this. Don't undermine yourself by racing against others in regular life. Set your own pace, and you will find gold at the end of your unique rainbow. Now, let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest during the first week of May 2024.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest the first week of May 2024

1. Rooster: Visionary luck

Rooster, your luck this week will unlock when you hold your true wishes and desires in your mind and envision what it would feel like to live with them. That's manifestation magic, pure and simple! So don't second-guess yourself. You are focused on what you truly desire, so you don't accidentally use your luck for the wrong desires.

If you feel called to, engage with children this week or try to look at the world through a child's eyes. You will find intriguing possibilities on that path, too. The colors red and blue will be lucky for you this week.

2. Pig: I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it

Pig, it's probably clear to you now what your luck is all about this week. In the words of Ariana Grande — “I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it.” So double down on your wishes and desires. The naysayers can do what they want but have faith in the power of the universe. You will get it if you want it badly enough.

You are also encouraged to work with crystals at this time to help you ground your powers and luck. Work with what you resonate with. If you are unsure, choose Clear Quartz or Amethyst. You will also boost your luck if you work with lavender or wear that color in daily life.

3. Horse: Cooking luck

Horse, your luck this week will flow to you through food. For those who don't cook, this will be a milder luck that brings you good experiences in the culinary world and amazes your heart with nostalgia out of the blue. Those who can cook will find this luck unfolding for them more strongly — allowing them to craft magic through food.

Trust your intuition, especially if you are an experienced cook/chef. You will know how to channel this luck where it needs to go. You will also boost your luck if you work with the color yellow this week.

4. Rat: Supernatural luck

Rat, your luck this week is mysterious and will bring you odd experiences that will either show you how vast and deep the world is or scare you because of the same. If you choose courage, you will find the signs leading you to your soul's calling and people who will help you. So don't be afraid!

Working with Clear Quartz can help you gain clarity and listen to the intuitive nudges that announce the presence of this luck. The colors green and lavender will be lucky for you this week.

5. Goat: Introverted luck

Goat, you are encouraged to be more introverted and introspective this week than the opposite. You will find your luck when you do this, especially when you choose to set healthy boundaries and not allow anyone to call you selfish for needing alone time.

What emerges from this space will wow you, especially if you are a creative soul. Even if you are not, the spiritual experiences brought to you by this luck will bring peace to your soul. The colors orange and yellow (and foods in those colors) will help you boost your luck this week.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.