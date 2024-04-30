All zodiac signs will be covered here, and we will refer to both the transits and the dates we should keep in mind. This week promises to bring us some good news, but so much depends on our willingness to receive it. Are we ready?

We are also in store for some very healing energy coming our way, as this week provides us with the transits of Venus in Taurus, Mars in Aries, Venus square Pluto, and Pluto retrograde. We may have a time getting to that healing place, but we can clearly see that everything here has a purpose, even the hard times we must endure occasionally.

We are working with that wonderful Taurus Sun energy right now, and that gives us the edge; we can't help but want to have fun, heal our lives, soothe our spirits and trust in the love that exists in our lives, right now. We have a lot of Pluto energy happening this week, which only means one thing, so we need to be aware of it: positive transformation is coming.

How Pluto Retrograde effects each zodiac sign's horoscope from now To May 5

Aries

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 29, 30, and May 3, 4. Mars will meet with Neptune in Pisces. The Moon aligns with Mars. Mars will enter Aries and Pluto in retrograde.

The big news this week is that Pluto goes into retrograde, and for you, Aries, that means you get to take a break from all of this hustle and bustle work that you've been doing. You'll see you can finally slow your roll a bit, and that doesn't mean 'giving up.' It does, however, mean that you'll be able to see that the pressure is not as great as you've made it out to be, which will come as a great relief.

Opportunities are here for you, as well, and because you'll have a better handle on things, you'll be able to pinpoint which are good for you and which ones would just take too much of your time. You are smart and discerning during this time, and you can trust in yourself to make the right moves.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 29, 30, and May 1, 2. You'll be paying close attention to the transits of Venus in Taurus, Moon square Venus, Venus square Pluto and Pluto in retrograde.

What you're going to find taking place this week is that you find within yourself the strength to take care of other people, and there's even a good chance you'll be involved with animals, or rescues this week. You feel gregarious and generous at this time and you want to share the wealth of your good feeling with others.

You'll see that the Pluto retrograde allows you to pace yourself in a way that benefits you. You know that you're heading towards a major change in your life, and that includes your romantic life, as well. What this week brings you is perspective and patience, and it all seems very doable and possible for you.

Gemini

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 29 and May 1, 2. Transits that will wake you up and get you moving this week are the Moon square Mercury, the Moon aligning with Mercury, Pluto in retrograde and the Moon in Pisces.

What you'll notice taking place is that you can take your losses and turn them into victories. There's just something about you and your indomitable spirit, Gemini, that doesn't let you stay down for too long, and you may even notice that you're stronger this week than you were only last week.

This goes for health and romance as well, as much in your life seems to be pushing you toward radiance and positive well-being. You can truly call yourself a winner this week, as so many things are suddenly going your way—and it's about time, isn't it? However, everything good that happens to you is a result of your own effort.

Cancer

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 29, 30, and May 1, 2, 4. Moon trine Uranus, Moon in Aquarius, Venus square Pluto, and Moon in Aries.

Get ready, because this week is all about love and romance, and whether you were aware of it or not, you're about to find out that someone in your life is mad about you. This week is all about romantic love, and whether you're in a relationship or not, you'll see that it's quite easy to get caught up in the world of romantic love.

You feel so good about yourself that you can't help but come across as even more attractive than you already are, and this will work for you and the person most attracted to you. There's something about Pluto's energy that has you owning your attractiveness this week, and this can only get better with time. There is nothing like self-confidence—enjoy it! Flaunt it!

Leo

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 30 and May 2, 3, 4. Your best days occur during the transits of Mars in Aries, Pluto in retrograde, the Sun aligning with the Moon, and the Moon in Aries.

While you may be off to a slow start, in a way, this kind of reflective pacing is a good idea for you, as you have much to accomplish. In all honesty, it would be a great idea for you to pull back and think things through before you head out. You are on your way to a great victory, and much good is about to take place in your life, Leo. However, this is something that needs to be well planned.

While it does appear that you are heading towards a certain victory, so much of this has to do with how you pace yourself and what you say. You've got a lot to transformative energy floating around you, and as Pluto begins its retrograde, you'll be reminded of this; you need to watch your words, however, if you do plan well, you'll see that it works out immensely well for you.

Virgo

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 29, 30, and May 2, 4. Obstacles don't stand a chance this week as you are helped out by the transits of Venus in Taurus, Moon square Venus, Moon in Pisces, and Moon conjunct Mars.

There's an interesting and ironic twist to your week, Virgo. Everything in your world is going very smoothly, and this creates anxiety in you because, as it sometimes goes with you, you are looking for the next thing to collapse. You anticipate disasters when all is going so beautifully. You forget to trust in the moment.

Pluto retrograde has you feeling as though you can't truly believe in the beautiful change that has recently begun, but you can, Virgo. You'll see that nothing is going wrong; in fact, you are one of the luckiest zodiac signs out there at this time. So don't get yourself nutty thinking about things that 'can' go wrong, when nothing is going wrong. Enjoy this week; don't project failures.

Libra

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 29, and May 1, 4, 5. You'll find the perfect balance during the days that contain these transits: Venus in Taurus, Venus square Pluto, Moon in Pisces and Moon conjunct Mars.

You might as well consider this week to be one of your finest weeks so far, as the love and romance are so great in your life that it might even inspire jealousy in others. However, you aren't about rubbing your good luck in anyone's face. You are all about sharing the good times and inviting others in to delight in your good fortune.

You'll see that friends and family are here for you, ready to join in and celebrate whatever victory you've just achieved. Things are looking up for you in love and professionally, and this should give you enough confidence to trust the situation and just go with it. This week is pure good luck for you, and it'd be best to spend it with friends and loved ones.

Scorpio

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 30, and May 1, 2, 3, 4. You'll gain the edge on a difficult situation during the transits of Moon square Venus, Moon conjunct Pluto, Venus square Pluto and Pluto in retrograde.

This is the week when you are able to turn a bad situation around and transform it into something that works so well for you that you'll pat yourself on the back for a job well done. You are a force of nature, and you will show, by example, what it means to be strong and certain. You will also be the guiding light in a few people's lives. Family members will be turning to you for guidance this week.

There's also the suggestion here that there might be a changing of the guard, so to speak, and that could mean a break up with a romantic partner, or the ending of a relationship that needed to be ended. There is nothing to worry about or fear here, Scorpio. What takes place this week is for the best, and you know this deep down, on some inner psychic level.

Sagittarius

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 30 and May 2, 4. Expect to stay focused and strong during the transits of the Moon trine Jupiter, the Moon square Jupiter, Pluto in retrograde, and the Moon aligning with Jupiter.

If a major decision needs to be made, you are there to make it swiftly and purposefully. You are no longer a part of something that takes you down, and so much of that is mental; what's meant by this is you will officially say goodbye to an attitude you've held on to to protect yourself. You no longer need this armor; you are strong enough without it.

Getting to this place is a grand victory for you, Sagittarius, and you finally feel like the warrior you know yourself to be. Gone are the days when you sweat the small stuff; no more, begone! You are in the right place at the right time to make the right decisions that are best for YOU alone, and you will be charging ahead this week, with the power of self-love and self-respect as your new 'armor.'

Capricorn

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 29, and May 2, 3. You'll do your best during days that include these astrological transits: Moon aligns with Saturn, Pluto in retrograde and Moon conjunct Saturn.

Don't be surprised if you fall down Memory Lane, but in your case, the memories you may indulge in will inspire something new and ultra-creative in your life. Sometimes, you have to take a step back to gain your bearings, and this one little memory will stir so much in you that you'll be able to create an entirely new world from it.

What this basically means is that you'll be back in touch with who you really are. If you felt overwhelmed or burdened by too much 'adulting,' you can know that it will be during this week that you get in touch with that inner child once again, and the whole process will do you good. You'll feel as though innocence is back, and while that may just be a passing fancy, you'll enjoy it while it's here, and it will inspire you for days to come.

Aquarius

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 29, 30, and May 1, 2. Your most universally supported days happen during the transits of Moon trine Uranus, Moon square Uranus, Moon square Jupiter and Pluto in retrograde.

When you decide to 'go,' there is nothing that stops you, and the interesting thing about this is that you rarely decide to just 'go.' However, when you feel inspired enough to actually get up and 'make it happen,' you feel as though you've got enough power to back you up to make your dreams come true. You'll make a decision and you'll stick to it.

This is a rare thing with you, but oh, how vibrant and alive you feel. First, there's the idea that you finally got on board and decided to go and 'do the thing'; second, you'll be so far in that you'll recognize that there's no backing out now. Your source of inspiration this week is YOU, Aquarius. What you didn't think you had in you is something that will shock you with its positivity and push.

Pisces

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 29, 30, and May 2, 4. Expect big, positive changes during Mars conjunct Neptune, Moon square Venus, Venus square Pluto and Moon conjunct Neptune.

You'll be figuring out how to deal with an unexpected rejection. Now, while that sounds disappointing, it's not. You suspected your original plan might not work out, but you were prepared for it. And now that you see what's going on, you feel you are mentally capable of handling it...and you are, and it works, Pisces.

This week shows you that you are just as strong as any force that tries to subdue you, and this inspires in you the need to recognize yourself as a true force of nature. Sure, the whole world thinks you're the soft, sensitive Pisces, and while you are that, you are so much more as well, and this week brings you up to the front line, as they say, where you will defend yourself and bring peace back to your life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.