Welcome to the weekly Tarot card reading for April 29 - May 5, 2024. We will pick one card for each zodiac sign and we will interpret from several different vantage points. There is an archaic, and sometimes charming 'traditional' meaning, and there is a real life, up to date version. Both versions are legit, and both versions lead us to a positive spin.

We all know that life is not easy, but there is always a way to get by, and to see life as this beautiful and precious thing that we must honor with all our hearts. This week brings us joy and despair, but the upside is that there is nothing here for anyone that isn't doable. We may have to knock a few boulders out of the way in order to get to that light, but what's a few boulders amongst friends?

We are here to reach that light, that happy place in our lives, and week by week, we strive to become better people. The Tarot always gives insights as to what we should do to make that a reality and as we go over each card and its meaning we will see that, in the long run, everything always works out for the best.

Here's what each zodiac sign needs to know from now until May 5, per a tarot card reader.

Aries tarot card: Seven of Wands

Traditional Meaning: Valor, having the advantage, intelligence, word games, discussion, negotiation, war, trade, strife, barter, competition, success, combat, enemies.

Real Life Insight: Basically, the Seven of Wands is about getting the job done and doing it as well as you possibly can, despite what's going on around you. You may end up being very pushy or rude during this time, Aries, as you find that the only way you're able to create order is in losing yourself. Try to think things through before acting, as you may end up doing more damage than you'd like to.

Positive Light: This week and this card shows you that you have to hold back if you want things to work out for yourself. You can't force things into place and the positive light here is that you get it. You are smart enough to understand that forcing anything into being is never going to work, and so this week you learn the meaning of patience and the practice of politeness.

Taurus tarot card: Page of Cups

Traditional Meaning: Service, worker bee, helper, studies, education, student, having to do with business, news, message, application, reflection, meditation.

Real Life Insight: In your case, Taurus, this week is going to have you coming to accept that there are certain things you cannot change, but if you apply a positive attitude, you can get by just fine. This is a learning week for you in so much as you're able to take something that bothers you and turn it into something that not only works for you, but that you like, as well.

Positive Light: The great thing about you is that you don't really take no for an answer, and here, what this really means is that you might not like what you have at this point, but you see it is that which will help you in the future, and you'd be right about that, Taurus. You are able to take just about any situation and make the best out of it this week.

Gemini tarot card: The Star

Traditional Meaning: Loss, theft, stolen goods, abandonment, hope, bright prospects in the future, arrogance, impotence, haughtiness.

Real Life Insight: Interesting thing about this card is that if you apply a better perspective to it, it may just have you in the position of being 'the star,' as in the star of the show, this week. What comes along with this idea is the concept of consequences...so, if you can rise to the top, you can also fall to the bottom, and that is how this card comes with its warning.

Positive Light: The positive light here is obvious; take what you can with respect. You'll have a great opportunity coming your way this week, Gemini, and you can let it go to your head, or you can be grateful for moments like this and get what you can out of them without being greedy for more. You can have your great moment, if you understand that all moments are temporary.

Cancer tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Traditional Meaning: Jealousy, internal dispute, crisis of conscience, arguments, bitterness, quarrels with friends and lovers.

Real Life Insight: Someone is about to get under your skin this week, and it's either your romantic partner...or the person they have something to do with, as this card is usually, in either direction, related to jealousy and love. You may end up accusing your partner of something they haven't done, so think first before you speak, during this week, Cancer.

Positive Light: You'll get to the bottom of your issue, that's for sure, and while you may stir up some negative emotions in doing so, what you'll end up with is the truth, and that truth will please you. You may have been jealous, but you'll soon find out that there is no need to be; things between you and your partner are much better than you think.

Leo tarot card: King of Cups

Traditional Meaning: Man of business, law or divinity, responsible, equity, art, science, teachers, lawyers, artists, creative intelligence.

Real Life Insight: You may find that you will turn to someone you trust during this week, as you need help with something and feel that it's best to inquire with a professional on whatever topic interests you. This week, you are working hard to understand something in your life, and there's a good chance this has to do with the creative arts and/or literature.

Positive Light: It's all positive light here, and this card shows you that when you ask, you receive, and in your case, this week is all about gathering knowledge. You crave excellence and intelligence in your life, Leo, and to gain such things, you know you have to put in the study time.

Virgo tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Traditional Meaning: Forcing a smile, trying to look like you're happy, simulated enjoyment, taking things literally, handwriting, composition, messages both good and bad.

Real Life Insight: This week has you trying very hard to keep your cool and smile through the many things that, on any other week, would try your patience so hard that you'd absolutely read whoever disturbs you the riot act. You will 'smile and wave' and pretend that all is well, when inside you are a bubbling brew of anxiety.

Positive Light: The minute you realize that 'smiling and waving' actually gets you through a rough patch, you'll come to understand that this could actually be a great coping mechanism. You can bypass a potentially aggravating situation by staying subdued, and you'll find that this not only works, but it's something you'd like to try in the future.

Libra tarot card: Seven of Cups

Traditional Meaning: Favors, contemplation, thoughtfulness, the idea that nothing is permanent, flux state, fluid condition, giving joy, timidity, modesty, politeness.

Real Life Insight: This week brings you so much of a good thing that you might not know what to do with it. You'll be tempted to question things, as you're not used to everything going 'this well' for you, and you might wonder if any of it is actually real. It's real, Libra...and it's all good. See if you can trust it enough to actually let it penetrate.

Positive Light: You'll find that during this week, you'll be getting used to the idea that the goodness in your life is true, and that it's not going anywhere. While you might doubt this at first, as soon as you start to understand that you are just as entitled as the next person to receive greatness, you will start to feel very good about life, in general.

Scorpio tarot Card: Seven of Pentacles

Traditional Meaning: Money, business, trade investment, altercation, quarrel, ingenuity, innocence, naivety, anxiety.

Real Life Insight: You're keeping to yourself this week, Scorpio, because you are a person on a mission, and getting the job done is what it's all about. You've got one thing on your mind and you intend to complete whatever that is, and while this lends itself towards money and finance, it could also cross over into the world of romance and love.

Positive Light: Know that this is the week you accomplish something that has been on your mind for a very long time. This week brings you great relief, and that is because you take matters into your own hands and you make it so. If you've been worried over anything, know that it's during this week that create the situation for completion.

Sagittarius tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

Traditional Meaning: Great joy, happiness, feasting. Walking away, happy to walk away, feeling good about one's work and one's completion. Saying goodbye. Work well done.

Real Life Insight: This week has you saying goodbye to something that you've really needed to end, and you will find that you are absolutely overjoyed to finally be rid of whatever it is. You did well, Sagittarius, and now that your work here is finished, you can move on to new horizons, knowing that you are capable, but not overworked.

Positive Light: This shows you that when you listen to your heart, you find a brighter and better path for yourself. You did just that, and this card reiterates this for you. It's time to call it a job well done and to move on. There's so much more goodness in store for you, and you'll find that this 'end of an era' is only the beginning for you, creatively.

Capricorn tarot card: The Hanged Man

Traditional Meaning: Wisdom, trials, perspective, discernment, sacrifice, intuition, divination, prophecy.

Real Life Insight: Leave it to you to come up with the perfect plan, and while you might impress many people with what seems to be your terrific insight, this is nothing you haven't been practicing for years. You just happen to have developed your skills to such a degree that they are practically flawless now, and during this week, you'll be making some very important decisions.

Positive Light: Here's a week that shows you that trusting your gut is the only way to go for you, Capricorn. This is a finely tuned gift you have, and seeing into situations that other's cannot see into is something that helps you time and time again. Trust in yourself and know that you are not about to steer yourself or anyone else in the wrong direction.

Aquarius tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Traditional Meaning: Imposture, pretense, falsehood, duplicity, fraud, disloyalty, trickery, fooling someone else.

Real Life Insight: You may find that something you really wanted doesn't come through for you this week, Aquarius, and this could actually lead to a wake up call that literally wakes you up out of a state of mind that could only be described as 'lying to yourself.' The last thing you want to hear is that you were wrong about something, and this week's wake up call is both unwanted and disturbing.

Positive Light: This is the kicker you needed and it's going to shift your perspective to such a degree that you'll actually be able to reroute that original thinking into something that can and will work out for you in the long run. You can now admit that you were wrong, and that allows you to open the doors to new and more positive opportunities.

Pisces tarot card: Three of Cups

Traditional Meaning: The conclusion of any matter, plenty, perfection, merriment, happiness, victory, fulfillment, solace, healing.

Real Life Insight: Well, it sure does seem like all is well in your world, this week, Pisces. You can probably conclude that you'll be with family and friends and all of you will be doing some kind of celebrating. This is a week that brings you much joy and contentment, and you'll feel inspired to continue on, as the attitude you have this week really makes you feel better.

Positive Light: Here's a time in your life when the gratitude is free flowing and you realize that you have to enjoy what you have while it's here, as it's not always here. This is a week that puts you right in touch with the fleeting nature of time and life, and allows you to revel in the joy that is your life, as it is, this week.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.