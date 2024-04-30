How Venus & Mars Improves The Horoscopes For 5 Zodiac Signs Now To May 5

Exquisite sunshine and exquisite rain—the energy this week is all about recognizing the world's beauty in all its myriad manifestations and respecting it. While five zodiac signs — Aquarius, Capricorn, Virgo, Cancer, and Scorpio—will have the best horoscopes under this influence, the rest are urged to find the silver lining, too!

First of all, we have many major astrological transits happening this week. We kick off the week with Venus entered Taurus on April 29 and Mars enters Aries on April 30. This may seem like a mismatched pair on the surface, but Mars is the ruler of Aries, and Venus is the ruler of Taurus, so there isn't a better transit for this duo. The collective can expect big changes in love! (Maybe a few military enlistments too.)

The middle of the week brings us another transit — Pluto Retrograde in Aquarius on May 2. So don't be surprised if you suddenly develop a deep desire to purge old wounds caused by friends or communities estranged from you and re-examine what happened in the murky past. You will discover truths that may have been hidden from you so far.

If you feel called to, keep a journal to note your thoughts. Pluto always demands courage from the collective. Watch out for some twists and turns in the technology field (and maybe even AI) during this transit! Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes all week.

Five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for April 29 - May 5, 2024:

1. Aquarius

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Plant magic

The energy this week is really strong for you, Aquarius. The first half will bring you fresh opportunities to exhibit your expertise and show them what you've got. As long as you maintain a steady pace through it all and trust your instincts about which paths to take and which ones are not for you, you will continue to be blessed by the cosmos.

The second half will build upon the first and bring you new connections and maybe even the chance to lead an initiative close to your heart. The best leaders always know that the entire team is working together for a common goal, so remember to look at your decision through that lens lest you create murky waters.

2. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Working with fire

Capricorn, the first half of this week will be a period of rest and renewal for you. Spend time with your loved ones, and let love fill your soul. That will help you unlock your cosmic gifts of the week.

The second half is highlighted as a more significant period, but with a twist. Be patient as the chips fall into place and the puzzle pieces align in your favor. Don't let anxieties ruin the pace or mess up what's unfolding for you. If you feel called to, now's a good time to do a candle ritual and manifest what you want.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Other Virgos

Best area to focus on: Masonry

Virgo, the first half of this week will be peaceful and staid for you. Other than your regular chores and responsibilities, nothing significant will happen. Use this time to lean into self-care and decorate your home with fresh flowers. The more positive you can be while everything feels boring, the quicker you will grasp your blessings.

The second half of the week may demand more from you, so the activities of the first half will help you stay grounded and strong. If you feel something needs to change in your friends' circle, home, work, or another area of life, now's the time to reflect and act.

4. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Household chores

Cancer, the energy this week urges you to stay balanced on the inside and be confident about yourself and your abilities. The first half will bring fresh opportunities and maybe a new friend. Now's the time to show them what you've got. Just make sure you don't overdo anything.

The second half will be more easy-going for you and maybe a bit boring. Use this time to reflect on your past, present, and future. You can even work with a therapist to help unravel certain conditioned beliefs holding you back.

5. Scorpio

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Difficult communications

Scorpio, be true to yourself, and no one can ever defeat you. That's the message for you this week! You are encouraged to consider your future and where you want to be five years (or more) from now. Journal your thoughts, dig up new information, have conversations, and allow yourself to figure it out one piece at a time.

The second half of the week promises to be more vital and positive for you, with accolades coming to those who have worked hard and a chance to be in the spotlight. Your love life will soar, too! Just remember not to brush off anything important under the rug while you are enjoying the good stuff. Difficult conversations often turn out not to be as difficult as you made them out to be.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer, and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.