The Brilliant Mindset Trick That Stops An Overthinking Spiral With Just 8 Words And A Deep Breath

From tedious decisions to life-altering choices, relentless overthinking is something many people can relate to as it drains our mental well-being and can leave us feeling emotionally exhausted.

In a TikTok video, Paul Sheppard, an anxiety and mindset coach, revealed the simple meditation that people who have trouble trying not to overthink can do. It's a simple trick that was first cultivated by Eckhart Tolle, a spiritual teacher and self-help author.

The meditation trick uses eight words and a deep breath to stop an overthinking spiral.

"This has to be one of the most bizarre but brilliant mindset tricks I have ever experienced," Sheppard began in his video. "If you'd like to give it a go, then do this with me right now and let me know in the comments what happened to you."

Sheppard informed viewers that they would need to start by closing their eyes before taking a "nice, gentle, deep breath through the belly." After doing so, breathe out slowly through the mouth.

"Let all the tension go around your face, around your body, around your jaw. And then direct your attention to your thoughts, to your mind. Then ask yourself mentally this one question, 'I wonder what my next thought will be?'" Sheppard advises.

After asking that question, he encourages viewers to watch their minds for what will happen next. "Now I'm not going to give the game away, but let me know what happened to you in the comments," he concluded.

Eckhart Tolle encouraged people to live in the present moment instead of overthinking and ruminating about the past.

The mindset trick was first cultivated by Eckhart Tolle in his book 'The Power of Now,' a popular guide to achieving mindfulness and stopping ruminating thoughts. Mindfulness, as advocated by Tolle, involves being fully aware of the present moment without judgment and without getting entangled in the continuous stream of thoughts that often lead to rumination.

One of the main reasons why we tend to overthink is because of our thoughts, emotions, and past experiences.

Tolle suggests that we are not our thoughts, and by observing them without attaching to them, we can distance ourselves from rumination.

Instead of avoiding or suppressing emotions, Tolle recommends acknowledging them and allowing them to be without judgment. By observing emotions as they arise and dissipate, we can avoid getting stuck in rumination about them.

In the comments section, people shared what happened with their thoughts after practicing the mindfulness meditation.

"I thought my brain was broken because it was just my mind saying what will my next thought be over and over again on repeat," one TikTok user wrote.

Another user added, "It diverted my nonsense chatter in my head," while a third user chimed in, "Wow, what a way to clear your mind!"

Mindfulness meditation is a skill that requires practice and patience. It's important to be gentle with yourself as you navigate the process of stopping overthinking and cultivating your presence. Over time, with consistent practice, it is possible to experience the profound benefits of living in the now and breaking free from the grip of overthinking.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.