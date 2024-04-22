Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Horoscope For April 23, 2024

A lot is in store for us at the top of the week, and with the Scorpio Full Moon taking place, we are ready to see where things are going in the future. To help, here's a tarot card reading for each zodiac sign in astrology from Aries through Pisces.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords - Reversed

Stay calm. Today, the crazies may come out in full force, seeing "facts based on misinformation. What you hear will be enough to make your blood boil because you know the truth. Don't take it personally; everyone has a learning curve. You can be patient, decide not to participate in the conversation any longer, or decide to educate them. But don't think it's you when you know it's them.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

There often isn't one thing you can say to change or correct people with various flaws you notice. Frequently, it has had a complex upbringing and won't be undone so quickly. However, you can choose to see a fuller picture: one of compassion, to let yourself deal with them more gracefully and be less consumed.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands - Reversed

Today will test your patience; you're going to experience some minor inconveniences. You might get a cancellation or rescheduled appointment. There can be heavy traffic if you're driving somewhere, or the weather could just be bad. In these scenarios, mindfulness might help you, as well as, over time, developing a greater tolerance level to inconveniences. Take a deep breath and let it roll off.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You're an amazing leader. You can pass on incredible knowledge and wisdom. People admire you and love what you do, and that's why you're so influential. You are a powerhouse. With great strength can come intimidation. Sometimes people can be afraid of you, so keep this in mind when giving constructive criticism, even if you're trying to help.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups - Reversed

It's time to change. When you were a child, it was easy to get your way through tears, and perhaps you learned to feel sorry for yourself. But, now it's time to be brave and courageous, even if you're afraid. You'll find that you have a lot of inner courage and strength and you don't need to play childish games anymore.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor - Reversed

The easy route seems to be ghosting a job, a friend, or anything that makes you feel uncomfortable. But, what time will teach you is that each time you stick around, you become stronger and more capable. If you don't want to be where you are, say goodbye, but whatever you do, don't run without closing the door behind you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You're a daydreamer. You want to do things you've never done before, but lots also essential to keep your feet on the ground. Be realistic about your goals so you can succeed at them. Everything requires balance.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

It can feel like people ignore you lately, no matter what you say or do; you feel small and unheard. Sometimes, being hidden can be the greatest blessing. This time allows you to work on yourself and become stronger without disruptions or distractions.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

You really need help, and right now, money can be tight. The good news is that you really don't need much to start. Be resourceful with what you have, and you may see how you can build on that. You could even make money from a side hustle.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Take the high road, Capricorn. You have a life of abundance waiting for you, and it might require some changes or walking away differently from the crowd. This is a time to be reflective and ponder what truly brings goodness into your life. You can create a life you love to wake up to one step at a time!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Ending a friendship is so hurtful. It's hard to imagine that your best friend isn't interested in hanging out with you anymore because they got a partner. It's going to take time to fill the void they left behind. But you can make new friends, and always, if the relationship doesn't work out, they will be back.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords - Reversed

Be careful. Sometimes, people do things by accident, not knowing they are wrong. Today is risky, and you don't want to get a traffic ticket or miss an important appearance in court. If you have an appointment you need to make, do your due diligence and get there on time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.