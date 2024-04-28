3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Hardships & Experience Abundance April 29 - May 5, 2024

It would be unfair to say that April 29 to May 5 will be a rough week for any zodiac sign, but due to certain astrological transits in the cosmic sky, we will have to either take things slower, or simply watch our timing. We have a massive Pluto retrograde heading our way on May 1 and while this is essentially a potent and positive transit, it tends to slow us down. For three zodiac signs, slowing down was not part of the original plan.

This week also brings us Venus square Pluto, which could set up a few difficulties in communication when it comes to our romantic partners. Still, there's plenty of healing Mercury energy joining us, so we probably don't have much to worry about. With Mars in alignment with Pluto, however, we do need to step back before making any important moves.

We will be required to have patience and to bend and compromise when difficult situations will most surely arise. With a Moon in Aries, we may be able to get a grip on things once again. The 'hard' part about this week is all about losing patience and potentially giving up on something we've worked very hard to accomplish.

The zodiac signs who overcome challenging horoscopes April 29 to May 4, 2024 and experience abundance by the end of the week.

1. Aries

warmjuly on canva pro

It's an easy thing to think that the only trouble that takes place this week, for you, is that you might run out of patience. For you, Aries, this is a real issue. You'd like to think of yourself as someone who can apply themselves to whatever it is you wish to accomplish. While you are excellent at making things happen, you may find that the transit of Pluto retrograde seriously slows you down during the week of April 29 to May 5, 2024.

You've been balancing the need to accomplish and the need to prove to others that you CAN accomplish. When the two do not meet at the perfect time and place, you may feel frustrated with yourself. You know you can do it. You know you can do it well, but you are dealing with cosmic forces that are clearly telling you to slow down and trust in the process.

You may also see that you want certain things from your romantic partner. You aren't sure they are on the same line of thought as you. You would rather take the time to work it out. You just get too frustrated with them to keep it peaceful. It's all alright, though, Aries, as you will not be able to beat the force of the retrograde. In this way, you'll have to cool your jets down, which will work out for both you and your partner in the end.

2. Cancer

warmjuly on Canva Pro

This week has you feeling like a superpower, and with transits such as the Moon in Aries, along with Venus square Pluto, what's about to take place might be out of your control. You want to create something beautiful and lasting with your romantic partner, and your eagerness is well appreciated. Still, there's a degree of 'tone deaf-ness' involved, which shows that you haven't been listening to what your partner has been trying to tell you over the last few weeks.

That's OK, though, as this week, April 29 to May 5, 2024, has you unable to do much more than listen to them. If you, in your eagerness to please, made the wrong move thinking it was the right one, this is the week where you learn that lesson. You will see that Pluto's energy is unbeatable. You can't make things move along faster — not if Pluto is in retrograde.

The upside is that your relationship stands to get better this week through trial and error. OK, so you overstepped your bounds. Now you know what this partner of yours is all about, and this gives you insight into your own self as well. You aren't ordinarily a pushy person, but when you do push ahead, it's always for the sake of love. So, really, there's nothing to worry about.

3. Scorpio

warmjuly on canva pro

Just as you thought it was safe to press onwards, here comes a warning from the heavens above, and it comes to you as Pluto Retrograde. What all of this drama means is that during this week, you'll expect something to take place that will, sadly enough, not happen, and that is because the people involved are not ready.

What this week will show you is that you cannot rely on others to do a job that you can do on your own, by yourself, by the power of your own will. This week only looks rough from an outsider's point of view, but to you, the inconvenience of it all is worthy of a great lesson. You know now that if there's a job to do, you must do it yourself. Nobody's coming to your rescue, and that's just fine and dandy, as you are perfectly capable of making this happen on your own.

There's a lot of Pluto energy, and that's what inspires you. While it was nice to think that you could incorporate helpers when you needed them, you'd rather just learn your lesson and know that in the future, you're the person for the job. This instills great confidence in you and lets you know that while you may need more patience, you are still completely in charge here and that you will deliver what needs to be delivered.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.