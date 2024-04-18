Horoscope For April 19, 2024 — Taurus Season Is Here

It's time to grab the bull by the horns, zodiac signs. We have an entire 30 days to start digging into the hard work that needs to be done to make our dreams come true. Now that the Sun is entering the sign of Taurus, here's how it affects each zodiac beginning April 19.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, April 19, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Sun enters Taurus, your solar house of money! Assess your finances, and invest in yourself to a capacity that is wise for you. Whether buying something on your wishlist or just an afternoon coffee, you deserve the love. And loving yourself might mean doing what is eternally beneficial, more than what pleases most.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are always growing! The Sun enters Taurus, your solar house of personal development. Even if you can't see it just yet, it is racking up for good. A one percent increase daily adds up to thirty-seven times better at the end of the year.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Get to know yourself a bit better by doing things that connect your mind, body, and spirit. The Sun enters Taurus, your solar house of spirituality, which features your sunny outlook. You can read a religious book or learn a new yoga pose. Aim to catch the sunrise and write about the future in your journal.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time to meet new people and connect with like-minded individuals. The Sun enters Taurus, your solar house of friends. This is a great time to go out and socialize. Join a Chamber of Commerce for your area, or consider attending a social function like a fundraiser. Get involved.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun enters Taurus, your solar house of career development. This is your reminder to be persistent and patient. Good things come to those who wait and are consistent. Additionally, it might take longer than anticipated, but don't lose hope.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Don't be afraid to try new things and be seen trying. The Sun enters Taurus, your solar house of education. It can be scary to be a beginner or do things you aren't excellent at, but that can withhold so much goodness. Book a Pilates class, draw in a coloring book, or do whatever you have been dying to try. Let yourself get wild, Virgo. Free yourself from expectations and just be!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's never too late to take care of your body and get fit. The Sun enters Taurus, your solar house of wellness and fitness. This is the perfect time to work on your overall health goals. You can start going to the gym again or see if a friend wants to commit to a daily evening walk.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Think outside the box. The Sun enters Taurus, your solar house of creativity. Attend a museum or pick up a craft at a store and try to do something you've not done before, like cross-stitching. Or pick up a Cricut and make some stickers for fun.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Do you love to write? The Sun enters Taurus, your solar house of communication. This may be the time to put pen to paper and think about things you want to tell the world. Perhaps write an essay about your outlook on life. Consider your a new slant on an old problem and give your input.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's never too late to reconnect with relatives, especially grandparents or cousins you've not seen in a long time. The Sun enters Taurus, your solar house of home and family. Consider reaching out and saying hello. Catch up on old times and know what they are doing now.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Saying what is hard now may be much easier than the effects of not saying anything at all. The Sun enters Taurus, your solar house of communication. This is a good time to implement good habits in relationships and friendships.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You can get out of debt and create much-needed savings. The Sun enters Taurus, your solar house of making money. Begin looking for a side gig; consider talents and skills you have that can be monetized and profitable.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.