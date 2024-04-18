Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscopes Are So Sweet On April 18

We need to focus on the future, and if we can't see the future in love with another person, some may move on. We are steadfast in love, and while Venus is in the 15th fixed degree in Aries, we learn to handle things as they come. Here's what this means for love horoscopes beginning April 18, 2024.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, April 18, 2024:

Aries

Love is a habit you can continuously improve. The Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of daily routines, and it's time to switch things up. You can change your daily routine and one extra thing each day for a loved one to show you care. Write a note and put it in their lunch or leave encouraging notes all around their desk.

Taurus

Think outside of the box when it comes to love. The Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of creativity. You can use your imagination to use your partner's known, loved languages to go the extra mile. If they are getting into running and love receiving gifts, maybe purchase something that will fuel that, like a workout pass or a set of running shoes.

Gemini

Stick to the things in life that you know are safe for you. The Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of home. This may be as simple as coming home to a clean, comforting environment amidst a crazy day. Having consistencies like warm showers, slippers, or comfortable pajamas can have a much greater impact than you'd think.

Cancer

Be open to hearing what needs to be said, and share from the heart. The Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of communication. There is power in letting things come into the light and working together to show you care and are working for the better. Furthermore, see how you can actively make any needed change that improves life for you and the ones you love.

Leo

Buy something nice for yourself. The Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of money. Money is one measure you can use to express love. Don't be afraid to treat yourself every once in a while, especially for various successes or celebrations. Self-love is important, too!

Virgo

Aim for the stars, Virgo. The Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of personal development and goals. This is a great time to sit down, make a vision board, and journal about your goals for this period and the long term. Anything is possible, Virgo, and you are so capable! If you're single and want love, include that too.

Libra

Not everyone is a true friend, and sometimes it takes your partner to point it out. The Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of enemies. You can't always read intentions, but you can read actions. Be watchful of how words match up to the efforts; they speak volumes.

Scorpio

Go out and mingle to meet new people. The Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of friends. Shake off any fears and embrace your individuality. Remember that we are all humans, and you will click with who you are meant to be.

Sagittarius

Your job can be your first love. The Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of career. Embrace this journey, and don't be afraid for other priorities to follow. It is a beautiful thing to establish something of your own first.

Capricorn

Learn about love as if you were a student. The Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of education. There is much to find and understand; this perspective can help you widen your knowledge and deepen your love life!

Aquarius

Give and receive ... it's best to be mutually equal. The Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of shared resources. You and your friends or partner may benefit from not keeping track and giving and taking intuitively.

Pisces

Decide what you want. The Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of commitment. Without vision, you lack direction. Don't be afraid to slow down to reflect and decipher what you want in your life. Don't overthink it; just go down to the roots and your true inner voice, not the ones broadcasted online or surrounding you. It is good to seek advice from others, but often, it lies in you, and other words can distract from that.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.