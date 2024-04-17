Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For April 18

Change is such an interesting thing, and when we are preparing to enter a new solar season, it's amazing what can pop up on the radar. That's one of the themes for Thursday's tarot card reading. Here's what's in store or what you may find interesting based on a one-card tarot horoscope, by zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Well, Aries, get ready for a significant change. Some things you can choose for yourself, and other times, they happen to you because of life's circumstances. As you go through this important transition, be open to the idea of asking for help. You don't have to do everything on your own.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You have the power to overcome many obstacles by controlling your surroundings, Taurus. For instance, you may not be able to change the things you encounter, but the environment in which you live can alter the way you react to them. Take a step back and view things from a distance to make a wise decision on what to do next.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Some people judge you by your shoes, and it's hard to understand why anyone could be so shallow. You can let their judgment fall like water off a duck's back. Money doesn't make a person who they are, and you know it. It's character.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

You may have been in a dry patch for a while, Cancer, but a sign of dawn is coming for you! All things come in waves; when things have run their cycle, new is coming! This may awaken a release in you, which can lead you to a breakthrough.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

You can protect yourself from several bad outcomes through awareness and preparation. This card warns against failure to foresee consequences, but you have control to limit that. This may look like thinking before acting or not making haste decisions. You got this, Leo!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Know what you stand for so you can stand firm, Virgo! You have a world of high standards, courage, and conviction waiting for you, which you deserve. But it is on the other side of your ability to see and take hold of it. So, say your affirmations and be weary of what you're believing. You have so much life and power under your hand, Virgo!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Some things are deceiving, Libra. Freedom can appear as doing whatever you please when, in fact, it doesn't lead to freedom at all. Freedom can come from self-control and doing what is ultimately beneficial because not all things are good.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Often, all or nothing isn't the way to go; it's a balance of opposing things. It is wise for you to weigh your options, brainstorm, and consider which course to take. Other times, you know in your heart what you ought to do, even if logistics provide another answer. This is where that balance comes in. Overall, leave room for mistakes and grace; you are human, and it's all a part of the journey.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World

Though sometimes the world makes it feel like it takes away your right to, don't be afraid to dance in joy and feel the sunshine on your face, Sagittarius. This may look like speaking in a more positive light when other voices try to weigh down your spirit, listing your gratitude, or just enjoying the little things of life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

The way we think about things affects our relationship with them; yes, it sounds obvious. But if this statement is true, why do we not take our thoughts much more seriously? Things like life and the workplace can create a life full of more goodness without tangibly changing anything but our mindsets.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Write your ideas down, Aquarius, and each will take you to the next level in life. To you, talent comes naturally. You don't even realize how incredibly talented and gifted you are. That's the beauty of hard work, skill, and opportunity coming together as one. It flows through you, and then success follows.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Your ability to withstand losses and keep faith, a quality called resilience, can be one of your greatest assets, Pisces. This may begin by reframing what failure or successes mean to you, Pisces. Instead of defines, they can be seen as a part of the process, inevitable, and something you can use for good to grow.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.