5 Zodiac Signs Whose Horoscopes Will Benefit The Most From Juno Direct On April 21

You have more options around you than you know. Don't throw in the towel or allow anyone to psych you out. That's the powerful message for the collective on Sunday, April 21, 2024. When you make up your mind, the entire universe will conspire in your favor. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this powerful influence. They are: Capricorn, Taurus, Aries, Virgo, and Leo. The rest of the signs are urged to have faith in themselves, too.

We begin April 21 with a major astrological event — Juno Retrograde will end, and it will go direct in Virgo. That means people who are in committed relationships or marriages will now find their focus shifting to the more practical aspects of being partners. That means thinking about buying a house together, getting health insurance, looking up potential schools for your toddler, and more. Moon in Libra opposite Mercury Retrograde in Aries adds weight to this message by asking you to work well with the people around you in both romantic and platonic situations. Not every disagreement is a matter of fundamentals. Sometimes, it's more a matter of stepping out of one's comfort zone and embracing a new hobby, food type, or even a commute route to work.

Saturn in Pisces reminds us that everything seems difficult at first... until it becomes easy. The path to making it easy lies through the valley of creative thinking and being open to change and growth. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Sunday.

Five zodiac signs that benefit the most from Juno direct on April 21:

1. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Capricorns

Best area to focus on: Soulful activities

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Sunday is your day, Capricorn. If you have been feeling morose or unsure of what to do next with your life, those concerns will be put to rest on this day. The cosmic forces will either bring you the right mentors (whether in person or randomly on social media), a new friend, or connect you to a family member who you would have never thought could give you such good advice.

You are also encouraged to let your soul choose your Sunday activities. Don't feel pressured into doing what other people like just to fit in. It will get in the way of your blessings at this time.

2. Taurus

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Taurus

Best area to focus on: Love

Best time of the day: 3 am

Taurus, now's the time to make your move — in whichever area of life you want to stake your money, energy, effort, and time. If this is your love life, a wedding is in the near future because you have chosen well. The same applies to every other aspect of life as well.

You are also encouraged to be more mindful of your investments at this time. Just because someone is a friend or a family member does not mean they will honor your investment and do their very best to multiply it (by making sure their endeavor succeeds). Trust your gut on this.

3. Aries

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Speaking your mind

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Aries, the energy on Sunday has a topsy-turvy quality to it for you. You will swing between being introverted and extroverted. So don't get frustrated if that happens, and don't allow anyone to make you feel bad about this, too. Follow the flow, and you will find your cosmic blessings. It's Mystery 101 for you!

You are also encouraged not to stay quiet about matters that truly matter to you. Whether this is related to your love life, education, future, or something else, speak your mind and let the universe be your secret supporter.

4. Virgo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Career

Best time of the day: 8 am

Virgo, something intriguing will happen to you on Sunday. It's an astrological vortex working in your favor, including the current transit of Juno in Virgo. Some of you will receive an amazing opportunity that will help you get to the next level in life. Others will realize that now's the time to set into motion any plans you've been working on behind the scenes.

Your career is also being highlighted here, even though it's a Sunday. So, this good luck can come to you in indirect or direct ways that will impact your career positively.

5. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Bath ritual

Best time of the day: 7 pm

Leo, the energy on Sunday for you can be summed up in two words — “crisis averted.” You are encouraged to have faith in the cosmic forces conspiring in your favor because you will emerge victorious in whichever endeavor feels crisis-touched right now.

If you feel called to, do a bath ritual as well to cleanse your energy field and remove stagnancy from your chakra points. Sea salt is the most basic ingredient for this, but feel free to add others that resonate with your needs, too. You can complete the ritual by wafting sage smoke over your body.

