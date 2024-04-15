Horoscope For April 16, 2024 — The Moon Enters Leo

The Moon will enter the big, bold energy of Leo on April 16, 2024. The Sun remains in the sign of Aries. Here's what's in store for each zodiac sign in astrology starting Tuesday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Make time for play, Aries. The Moon enters Leo, activating your solar house of creativity. It's a day to wear red and put on your favorite perfume. Dress up and enjoy making things colorful and full of life. You're going to be the center of attention.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You want to enjoy the good things in life, especially those things that bring you a sense of comfort and joy. The Moon enters Leo, activating your home and family solar house. This is a great day to clean around your home, go through things you want to clean up and get organized.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're a lively conversationalist, eager to share what you know. The Moon enters Leo, activating your solar house of communication. Saying things that you've been wanting to say takes courage, but imagine how amazing you'll feel knowing you can be open and transparent, that you can say all you need to say and feel free.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are more than willing to work hard and pursue the things you want in life. The Moon enters Leo, activating your solar house of money. This is a great day to pick up an extra shift at work and get overtime pay. If you have a side hobby, you'd like to turn into a business. It is the best time to do so.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Knowing who you are and what you want is helpful right now, and learning what you dislike is helpful. The Moon enters Leo, activating your solar house of personal identity. Get to know yourself well. Journal. Take a personality test online to find out your Myers Briggs or love language.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today, you sense things a bit more acutely, and you can tell when someone is ingenious. The Moon enters Leo, activating your solar house of enemies. This is a day to stay close to the people you know and trust. You can share your thoughts more openly and feel safe. Be slower to trust those whom you don't formally know.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Spend time with the people who bring out the best in you and help you to laugh. The Moon enters Leo, and it activates your solar house of friends. This is a great time to go out and have fun. Try to catch a sunrise with friends before heading off to work.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You will make a great impression at the office today. The Moon enters Leo, activating your solar house of career. Take things in stride. Don't worry about the things you can't control. The right people will notice your amazing contributions to the team and genuine leadership.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Take an online mini course or expand your mind and challenge yourself with new knowledge. The Moon enters Leo, activating your house of higher learning. Consider checking out books online via your Library app. Listen to them on the way to work and on the way home. You can be advanced in your reading if you turn toward books more and away from social media.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Should you or should you not divulge certain information to others? The Moon enters Leo, and it activates your solar house of secrets. This can give you truly bold energy and confidence. These two emotions can give you a false sense that you don't care who knows what you have to say. You're going to be open and honest no matter what

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Something important could come into your life today, and it may require you to stick around until the project or situation is complete. The Moon enters Leo, activating your solar house of commitment. Be sure that whatever you decide, it's clear that I'm not trying to teach anyone.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You will want a 'can-do' attitude, eliminating things that throw your time and schedule off. The Moon enters Leo, and it activates your solar house of daily routines. Today, focus on the errands that make you feel your best. Seek to do things according to your schedule, ensuring that they fit your budget and give you a sense of purpose.

