Horoscope For April 11, 2024 — The Moon Enters Gemini

If you love to chat, think and spend time coming up with ideas on things to do, then Thursday is the day that you want to pay close attention to your inner thought life. Thursday springboards us into an active time both mentally and perhaps physically. The Moon will enter Gemini, the third sign of the zodiac.

Gemini rules the lungs, so it's a wonderful day for going out in nature and breathing in fresh air. If you've been thinking about giving up a smoking or vaping habit, the next few days can be supportive for you. Gemini also rules the lower mind. So it's a great day for catching up on reality tv shows, soap operas, your friends and their social lives and grabbing a drink with someone who is an excellent communicator. You'll be all ears and ready to share your thoughts, too. What else is in store for your zodiac sign beginning this Thursday? Let's find out.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're a powerhouse at work today. Mars brings you good luck energy when it connects with Saturn in Pisces. You can decipher what needs to be focused on and what can wait for later. The workday begins with the Moon entering Gemini.

Today begins a two-day window of opportunity where you can communicate effectively and clearly. It's a great day for writing emails, creating reports, signing contracts, and having power meetings with higher-ups. On a personal level, if you have work that needs to be done on your car, schedule it before the weekend.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Legal matters, disputes, and conflict resolution work well for you, Taurus. Venus is at a degree that improves your luck in the courtroom. Today, money flows from various sources. The Moon enters Gemini, your solar house of income, personal values, and resources.

A check could come in the mail. Money owed to you can be repaid this week, perhaps trickling in but with a promise to complete it later. Today's a good day to communicate with financial advisors who oversee your investments. Mercury retrograde reminds you to avoid gossipy people. An enemy may be exposed.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your competitive side needs to come through, Gemini. Today may be one of those days where you feel like you have to fight for what is yours. The Moon enters your sign today, bringing an added dose of personal energy, and you feel motivated and driven to do chores, run errands, and take care of personal tasks. If you have the day off, focus on organizing your bedroom. Allow yourself time to relax. Listen to classical music and spend quality time in nature. Journal your thoughts and set an intention for the month.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're at a starting point, Cancer. As the only sign ruled by the Moon, you're extra sensitive to the fluctuation of its changing energy. The day may begin with a sense of urgency since it's leaving Earthy Taurus to enter an air sign, Gemini. Gemini rules your house of hidden enemies, so be careful about what you say or do around people you feel aren't trustworthy.

Coworkers who often gossip or are vindictive avoid them when possible. Protect your energy from argumentative family members — send their calls to voice mail if you can today. Try to closely monitor your emotions so you have the best day today, no matter what life throws your way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Do you love to teach? Have you always wanted to mentor someone? The part of you that loves to give back to others gets activated today as the Sun reaches the magical 22nd degree in Aries. This is a great day for you to help others by posting tips on social media.

You're a friend to all; others perceive this in you as the Moon enters your friendship sector. You give off the friendliest vibes. If you have an event to go to tonight, you could easily become the center of attention. Take business cards or have your contact information ready to remain connected.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Overthinking can be exhausting, so rather than keep all your thoughts to yourself, write them down or share what you're feeling with a friend. Today's Mercury retrograde spins at your 22nd degree in Aries, bringing secret fears into focus. It's important to live in the moment. The Moon enters Gemini, bringing heightened focus to your career sector.

This day can be filled with highly imaginative and creative ideas. You might come up with a wonderful angle for a new project or brainstorm solutions for a problem that needs to be solved soon. However, you might want to reduce your caffeine intake today, as your nervous system could work overtime. Drink more water instead.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A gift could come to you today through a relative or someone who has helped you in the past. Venus is strong today, allowing you to start a new project or a task that requires a lot of energy. Today is also a great day for making travel plans, preparing your vehicle for a road trip, or applying for a new passport. If you have plans for international travel, focus on trip preparation today.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What's your idea of success? Is it having a nice home, buying luxury items or having more free time? With your ruling planet, Pluto being at the Taurus degree, your mind and attention will turn toward monetary things.

The Moon enters Gemini, your solar house of higher learning, so if you are beginning a new task outside your comfort zone, this is a great day to start from. You can research and get what you need fairly easily. It's also a great day to visit a library or reference library.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You have the power to manifest what you need today. Jupiter to the degree where your dreams can come true. Wear the color purple to attract more good luck into your life. Wear purple. The Moon enters Gemini, your solar house of commitments. Perhaps you will meet someone under the strangest circumstances and realize that there is a reason you were brought together. Today can be a magnificent surprise for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today brings you abundance and the ability to draw the things you need for yourself. You can tap into your greatest potential for financial gains. The Moon enters Gemini, bringing joy to daily duties and responsibilities. It's an excellent day for budgeting and setting up money-saving routines. You can keep better tabs on how you spend so you can make financial changes to save (or invest) more money.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You want to be free, Aquarius. You'll long to be free to do the things that you want to do. You're ready to make travel plans, and Uranus, your ruling planet, encourages philosophical pursuits, educational dreams, and any long-distance traveling you desire to do. The Moon enters Gemini, bringing an air of joyfulness to the day. Pursue artistic activities. Play music. Go to a dance or do something artful and creative.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You may find yourself at a crossroads in your life, career, or relationship. Neptune's energy could make it difficult to perceive what you need to do next, so don't rush decisions. Feeling your way through matters can be a good way to sort through your thoughts at this time.

The Moon enters Gemini, bringing attention to authority figures. This is a good day to listen to advice, even if you disagree with it. You may choose not to follow what others suggest, but wisdom can grow from hearing without fear.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.