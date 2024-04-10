Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For April 11, 2024

Here we go, zodiac signs. It's hard to believe that the month is hitting its midpoint! The Moon will enter Gemini on Thursday, bringing air energy to our tarot card reading. We are in thinking mode and there is so much to plan for with summer just around the corner. Here's what's in store for each of us, based on a single tarot card reading, by zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Not everyone will understand you, Aries. They didn't do the work you had to do to get where you are, and they also didn't learn what you had to be taught to become who you are today so that they may judge you. Don't take it personally. Their opinions are based on bias. When you see it for what it is, it's truly freeing. Just be yourself!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

There is something so satisfying about being your boss. You get to make your schedule, decide who you'll work for, and decide when you will get certain things done. Even the fact that you have to do it all is a joy. The pressures of performance are yours to own, which is a sweet, sweet feeling!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

This was supposed to end differently. You imagined walking off into the sunset, holding hands with the one you loved. Things didn't work out as you had anticipated. Instead, you've been friend-zoned. It's hurtful, but you have to accept it. The one for you is out there; find them.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

When a person thinks in an overly conservative fashion, it can feel like an obstacle to their mutual growth. Their choices don't have to be about religion or politics. They could be as simple as how to fold clothing or what time to wash dishes. This can dampen your joy, so you can choose to confront the problem with love or let it go and allow yourself to adapt. Either way, it won't be easy, yet it can be done.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

It's hard to make a living as a creative, but look at you... doing it. You have found a way to convert your love of art into a hobby that pays you some cash. You can keep going and build into something much more profitable or stay where you are now. Whatever you are comfortable doing is the best choice for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

You have a talent, and you love to share it with others. It's a wonderful gift you've been given from heaven above, and everyone sees it in you. Your love of art may lead you to spend much more time alone. You need room to create, and your imagination wants room to breathe. You want to play for hours and create something beautiful.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

No one may think of you as being so competitive, but when you play, you play to win! You want to hit all your goals today. You might not be competing against another person; you're happy to beat your record. The point is you're looking to break out and hit a new height. You want to do this for yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You have a lot on your mind, so of course, you will go back and forth on an important decision. You aren't indecisive. You're contemplative and intuitive. You want everything to be just right. You could pick something now, but why when you may change your mind later? You want to be patient; you won't know if you love what you decide until you see it first.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

Hot or cold, one thing you don't want to be indifferent about is sending a wishy-washy message to another person. So, this is the day you decide, and everyone knows your position. You have to be brave, Sagittarius, when it comes to honesty. This is why you're considered the most honest sign of the zodiac.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

If you've ever desired to be liked by the masses, this tarot card is a positive omen — you could become well-known for something you do well. Your post could go viral if you're on TikTok or some other social media platform. So be sure what you say online is what you mean.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You want to make money, and you desire to become powerful and influential by your work. So today, you may be tackling a new revenue stream to help you help others.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

A good sense of humor goes a long way. You will get a lot done today, but there's room for errors and mistakes. So be quick to laugh and slow to anger. Choose to be optimistic even when what you want isn't what you thought you'd get right now. Life is too short to be angry about what you can't control and proactive about what you can.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.