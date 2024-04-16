5 Zodiac Signs With The Greatest Horoscopes On April 17

Nothing can replace quality time spent with loved ones. The energy on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, urges you not to forgo making memories with those who matter the most to you in favor of something that comes and goes or can be done on a million other days. Of course, five zodiac signs will have great horoscopes under this influence — namely, Pisces, Cancer, Leo, Aquarius, and Taurus. The rest are asked to think about what brings them joy, too.

Starting off, we have Saturn in Pisces opposite Lilith in Virgo, showing up as cosmic benefactors on Wednesday. This reminds us to strike a balance between what we consider “the truth of our vision” and the needs of those we will provide for through our actions and directives. Even in the arena of filmmaking, the best movies are the kind that strike the sweet spot between creative freedom and collective appreciation.

Mars in Pisces' relationship with the Moon in Leo adds weight to this message by reminding us that dissimilar ideas are not always a powder keg of conflict. They may actually lead to something beautiful and fascinating. Now is the time to make new friends and introduce new ideas to your life. You may love joining a book club or a conversation partners' community to find such beauty in diversity. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 17, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the greatest horoscopes on April 17, 2024:

1. Pisces

Pisces, your manifestation powers are really strong at this time, especially on Wednesday. So please write down your intentions for the near future and channel your good luck into making them come true. You must not allow self-doubt to block you. This is pure spiritual magic.

Also, if you haven't gotten a complete body checkup done recently, you should consider doing so. Your physical and psychic bodies are interconnected, and this will help you stay aligned in the best way possible.

Best zodiac signs to work with: Aquarius & Leo

Best area to focus on: Taking care of your health

Best time of day: 2pm

2. Cancer

Cancer, the energy on Wednesday for you is all about prioritizing your loved ones. Not the ones in name but the ones who are genuinely there for you and vice versa. The ones who you know are part of your soul tribe. Send some gratitude into the ether for the good luck of having such excellent people in your corner.

You are also encouraged to set healthy boundaries and ensure your internal needs are met while you take care of everyone. This is especially true if you have children. They say it takes a village to raise a child because it's true—one person shouldn't shoulder the full responsibility—that's what families are for.

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Cancers

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of day: 7am

3. Leo

Leo, trust your counsel on Wednesday. Your inner pointer will show you your True North. Don't let the outside noise confuse you. The cosmic forces are rooting for your success, and you may see many signs and synchronicities of the same.

If you feel called to, adopt a breathing ritual into your daily life at this time. Just five minutes of focused breathing will ground you enough to know the voice of your intuition and understand the signs around you.

Best zodiac signs to work with: Taurus & Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Breathwork

Best time of day: 6am

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, Wednesday's energy is all about selective honesty. This is not a bad thing, especially if you are protecting intellectual property or keeping a project under wraps right now. As long as you trust yourself on what to disclose and what not to, you will be fine.

You are also encouraged to move forward without self-doubt. The cosmic forces are removing obstacles from your path, even if you can't see them. You will get to the end if you stay determined.

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aquarius

Best area to focus on: Determination

Best time of day: 3am

5. Taurus

Fake friends will create problems if you let them, Taurus. The energy on Wednesday urges you not to ignore the red flags because you have big blessings coming your way. People who are secretly not in your corner will just get in the way of you experiencing the blessings.

If you feel called to, now's also a good time to increase your investment portfolio or add more luxury items to your collections. For all you know, a porcelain doll collection may sound ridiculous in this decade, but 50 years from now, it will be a different story altogether.

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Taurus

Best area to focus on: Possessions

Best time of day: 5am & 2pm

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.