Daily Tarot Card Horoscope For April 17, 2024

Happy Wednesday, zodiac signs. It's the middle of the week, but we are at the final stretch of Aries season. There are only two days left to bask in the sign that represents new things and fresh starts. Soon, we will travel through the earthy, fixed energy of Taurus. Check your tarot card to find out what's in store for your zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

It's OK to let go. The Nine of Wands, reversed, is a sad card to get, but it can also begin a journey toward joy. The message is simple: you've given all that you can give. You tried hard to hold a position or a relationship together, but you can't do the work for two people. You can stop now and allow things to end naturally. The next chapter of your life is around the corner, and it will be better than this book!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

This is a great card to receive if you're wondering if your person loves you or cares for you. The Nine of Pentacles is a warm and inviting card that indicates positive outcomes in love, family and partnerships. It's OK to let your guard down. You may not know where things will lead, but the signs are positive!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Yes, this will be a tough journey, but you can do it. There are a few things that you will need to work on and adjust, but it's nothing that you can't handle. You're the great shapeshifter, Gemini. You can do just about anything you set your mind to do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Are they ever going to change? Chances are they may not. When a person decides to be a certain way, much thought goes into their actions. That's why you can't force anyone to be who they are not. Change requires them to make that choice, and that desire must come from deep within.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Wow, things are looking good, Leo. It's never easy to know if you will be appreciated by the person you love. They may not speak your love language, and you may not communicate theirs. When it comes to dating or improving an existing relationship, the signs all seem to point to a wonderful outcome. The effort you put into your partner, your love life, and yourself is worth it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

If you need a yes/no answer, this tarot card indicates 'no' the door has closed, and it's not going to open again. However, another opportunity you want and will like is around the corner. A part of you may wish to go back and reverse things, but trusting the process is the better choice.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Do you really, really need to buy that item? You may think you do, but the truth is that you have other things you can use. Maybe this one thing is super frivolous. Perhaps you can modify or adjust. Money in your pocket is so much better than it is in someone else's. Try to see if you can save it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

How ironic. Yes, you can get all you desire, but sometimes you discover it's not the exact thing you need. You may easily get the person and the job and hit your goal without trying too hard. Yet, if the feeling afterward is lackluster or anticlimactic, it may not be that you're ungrateful. It could mean that you have not found what you truly desire yet.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Yes! It's always nice to hear a positive response to a request you've made. There are so many reasons to say no to things, and there are even more reasons why people may block blessings and withhold them. What you wanted right now was to be able to waltz in through a door and know that you are accepted, even celebrated. The answer is a resounding yes, and this is good news.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

How confusing. So many things in life seem to be coming to you. You may receive multiple job offers at the same time. If you're looking for love, there are so many suitable people to date, and you may not be sure who you like the most. You're like a magnet attracting everything to you right now. It's a good problem to be so alluring to everyone. You get to pick what you want!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

Are you taking on too much? You may be overloaded and bombarded with work right now. You could make a situation work, but you might not want to. If you're asked to help a friend, today may be that day to state that you can't because the truth is it will put you back. And it's not selfish to remember to put yourself first.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

This day could bring you some unwanted surprises that you can avoid. You can be cautious and a bit more careful with what you choose to do. If a task feels high risk, and you can ask someone else to do it better, delegate. You'll want to listen to your inner voice and know that if it tells you to reject something, it may be what you need to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.